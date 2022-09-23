Lack of Knuckles the Echidna Super Form Revealed on Tailstube

When it comes to power-ups in media like video games, TV shows, anime, movies, and books, you’d expect a kind of consistency when possible. Granted, some power-ups only happen to certain characters because of ability, heritage, external objects, and so on, but in the case of external objects, if it can happen to one person or being, it can happen to another, right? That is what you would think in most cases, but in the realm of Sonic The Hedgehog, not exactly. Especially when it comes to Knuckles The Echidna, who throughout the video games has had no super form at all.

Why is that relevant? Because when you look at the hedgehog line of characters like Sonic, Shadow, and even Silver, they all have a Super form that comes when they collect all the Chaos Emeralds. They use the items’ power to gain abilities for a short while. Knuckles the Echidna has his emerald that he takes care of in the form of the Master Emerald. You might recall that this emerald was the focus of the second Sonic movie. In the games, shows, and even the comics, Knuckles has been seen as the guardian of the emerald, and he takes that role very seriously. Most of the time, at least.

So why is it that he’s never tapped into that power to get his own super form? Well, the answer honestly has come from an unlikely place: TailsTube. Yes, the VTuber show that stars everyone’s favorite genius fox had its third episode recently, and it had Knuckles come on as a guest. Tails asked him why he never used his bond with the Master Emerald to get a super form. His response?

“It is not my place to use The Emerald’s power. It is my job to protect it.”

At first, that might seem like a cop-out answer, but that’s not the case. You see, this speaks to the psyche of Knuckles and how he sees the emerald. He is its protector, nothing more. He’ll do anything to protect it, even accidentally attacking Sonic because Eggman told him the hedgehog was a threat to it. But he’ll never use the emerald for his own gains because that’s not his purpose or his role.

If anything, this actually proves that Knuckles is a rather selfless character, one who appreciates his power, but is fine with not having a super form if it means abusing the item he swore to protect.

Now, Archie Comics fans will know that in the comics Knuckles DID get a super form, but it’s a bit complicated to talk about and it was very much non-canon outside of the comics, so it doesn’t count.

Fear not. Knuckles, in the games is still pretty super.

Source: YouTube