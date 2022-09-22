Mario Strikers: Battle League Is Getting Its Second Free Update, Full Patch Notes

Nintendo announced last week that Mario Strikers: Battle League would be getting a new free update, including a couple of new characters, a new stadium, and even some new gear. But this update will also in some patch fixes as well. You can view those in the list below.

The update for the game is now officially live, and it has added both Pauline and Diddy Jong to the game. The new stadium called Planetoid is also available to race on. Here is a full list of all the adjustments and fixes from Nintendo’s official support page for more details about this update:

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released September 21, 2022)

Additional Content

Added “Pauline” as a playable character.

Added “Diddy Kong” as a playable character.

Added the “Planetoid” stadium.

Added the “Barrel” gear set.

Added Features

Added “Striker Rankings” to the Main Menu. Compete by comparing your individual ability over a fixed period of time with “Skill Score,” which varies with your performance in online matches (excluding Battle Friends.)

Added the following content to “Strikers Club”. You can now customize supporters in the stadium. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Stadium” → “Supporters.” You can now use Coins to view fireworks and confetti when you score a goal or when you win a match. Access this by going to “Club Management” → “Match Celebration.”



General

Adjusted the behavior so that CPU teammates mark opponents more quickly.

Adjusted the order of characters when you switch characters.

Adjusted the charge time of Perfect Free Passes and Perfect Free Lob Passes.

Increased the number of Coins and tokens you earn depending on the results of a match.

Changed the period of time for a rule in Strikers Club, which states that a Club will not be allowed to join a season if no member of a Club has been online within a certain amount of time, from 90 days to 30 days.

Changed the number of ? Blocks that are thrown to the losing team at kickoff from 2 to 1 when the difference in score is 2 points.

Adjusted the match-making system in online matches.

Made several other adjustments to game balance and fixed several other issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Players can now download the free update now and begin speeding around in battle today!

About The Game

Mario Strikers: Battle League is the latest installment in the Mario Strikers series. This game came to the Nintendo Switch just a couple of months ago and has been a fan favorite. The game has already received two free updates, adding its two final DLC characters in the last one.

Time to prepare for a striker, a five-on-five sport…kinda like football!

You aim for the goals by dribbling and passing to teammates but also using tackles, items, and crushing special shots as well. However, if you spot an orb on the pitch, you better grab it and charge it up while your opponents are distracted to unleash Hyper Strike, a special shot that can earn you two goals in one!

It does sound a lot like football, doesn’t it?

