Arms Gets First Update In Four Years

Let’s rewind back to 2017 for a second. During that year, the Nintendo Switch launched and did its best to launch with a bang. It had two Game of the Year contenders and many other titles to help flesh out a massively successful launch year. Among those games was Arms, a new IP by Nintendo to flesh out its already robust library even more. The game was impressive due to its twist on the fighting genre, and people loved it. It got a loyal following, sold millions, and even got a rep in Super Smash Bros Ultimate! But then, after a little over a year, the game stopped getting content.

Typically, that’s because the game has “run its cycle,” and thus, work on a sequel is going on. But there was no announcement for a sequel. Plus, this was a new IP, so you’d think that Nintendo would go a bit longer with the updates to keep players interested, but that’s not what happened. So instead, the game didn’t get an update until today, over four years since its last one.

“Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience,” Nintendo said in the patch notes.

It should be noted that several other games have gotten that same note in their own “mysterious” patches. Gamers believe that Nintendo was buffing up the security on the titles after discovering something that could be breached. That would make sense, as Nintendo doesn’t like their games being turned into easy-access gateways for hackers to do what they want.

The question still remains, “What will happen with Arms?” Given that it sold millions, we’d be surprised if there wasn’t a sequel. After all, the first game was a hit, had a unique gimmick to keep people interested, and more. But it’s been over five years since its arrival in 2017, and Nintendo hasn’t mentioned anything.

The producer for the game noted that he’d be “open” to a sequel, but they haven’t spoken about the game recently. It’s entirely possible that Nintendo doesn’t have ideas on how to grow the game, but that would be odd given the creativity Nintendo is known for. Perhaps they are working on the sequel right now but haven’t gotten to a point where they’re ready to announce it.

Regardless of the truth, the update is out now, so if you haven’t played Arms in a while, maybe you should.

Source: Pledge Times