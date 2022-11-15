Isaac From Golden Sun Gets Modded Into Smash Bros

They say that if you can’t get someone to do something right, you do it yourself. Fans have taken that motto in many different directions over the years, and one of them is the mod community. They love taking games that are already “complete” and adding new content that fits them, their style, and their passions. Even games you wouldn’t think about with mods, like the Smash Bros games, have a vast community of players who insert characters from other games and properties all the time. For example, King Bob Gaming and a couple of dozen friends of his rallied together to bring Isaac from Golden Sun into the series!

Not only did they do that, but they also put together an epic cinematic-style trailer for him featuring many characters from Super Smash Bros Ultimate to showcase the need for Isaac to arrive. He singlehandedly defeats Master Hand and rises out of a familiar lighthouse to showcase his arrival in style. His moves in the mod focus on his Psynergy abilities and his sword. You can check out the full cinematic trailer below:

If you’re unfamiliar with Golden Sun, these were classic RPGs made during the Game Boy Advance era. They were beloved by critics and fans alike. Eventually, a third game was made for the 3DS, but it didn’t get the praise the other titles did. Despite that, the cult classic status of the title elevated Isaac, the game’s main character, to high status in the eyes of gamers. They wanted him as a playable character in the series for years. They’ve had to settle for him being an Assist Trophy, though.

That’s why mods like these are so impressive, as they went to work to not just make a reveal trailer for him but give him an actual moveset that you can use that is unique to Isaac.

Plus, as you can see, at the end of the cinematic trailer, there’s a tease of who’s coming next in the modded project, and it’s yet another highly-requested character.

Despite not confirming another Smash Bros game, gamers and developers are already throwing their hats into the ring to try and get an elusive roster spot next time. Characters like Isaac, Majora/Skull Kid, 2B or 9S, WaLuigi, and more have already been floated, making the anticipation for a potential announcement even grander.

For now, we’ll have to settle for the mods the community makes, but that’s hardly a downgrade.

