Celeste Creator’s Next Game Earthblade Delayed Beyond 2024

In late 2022, Extremely OK Games gave its upcoming Metroidvania title Earthblade a 2024 release window. Unfortunately, an update posted on the studio’s official website today confirms that this is no longer the case.

The company’s R&D director Maddy Thorson thanked fans for their continued support before explaining that personal issues and the game’s scope have impacted the development process and timeline.

“We need to face the music: this game ain’t coming out in 2024,” the post reads. “We had hoped to be announcing a firm release date around now, but it just isn’t in the cards. We know that this will be disappointing for a lot of you and we’re sorry for that. Maybe this was predictable, but still it always sucks when the haters are right.”

In Earthblade, players will step into the role of Névoa, a child of fate returning to Earth, as they explore a ruined world and piece together the planet’s fractured history. The game was first announced in April 2021.

Thorson notes that a new game designer, Kyle Pulver, has joined the team and that progress is still being made.

“Kyle quickly approached us with big ideas, which can be scary for everyone involved. But it was clear that he’s not here to derail the project. He’s identifying our vision and the problems preventing the game from living up to it, and working with us to pinpoint solutions. Plus his fresh eyes have inspired all of us to see things anew,” Thorson wrote.

“Despite the setbacks, we all still believe in this project, and more importantly in each other.”