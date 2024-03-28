MW3 and Warzone – All Vortex: Decay’s Realm Rewards

An animated camo is the ultimate reward.

To see us through until the beginning of MW3 and Warzone Season 3 which launches on April 3, a Vortex: Decay’s Realm event has gone live. There are a range of goodies up for grabs, with the ultimate reward being a Wriggler camo.

As the name suggests, the Wriggler camo will make your skin crawl. It’s animated, making it appear as if worms are crawling all over your weapon.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the SOA Subverter Battle Rifle | MW3 and Warzone: All Season 2 Reloaded Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Call of Duty: Warzone – Portable Decontamination Station Field Upgrade Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bunker Buster Killstreak Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Glassless Optic | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Limb Ripper | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Zombies Power-Ups in Season 2 | Call of Duty: Warzone – Rogue Signal Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Urzikstan Nuke Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke and Complete the Champion’s Quest in Urzikstan | Call of Duty: Warzone – Night Vision Gulag Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone- How to Level Up Weapons Fast |

MW3 and Zombies Vortex: Decay’s Realm challenges

Multiplayer

Get 30 operator kills with the Crossbow weapon or JAK Purifier attachment equipped.

Get 15 operator kills shortly after sprinting with the Throwing Knife while using the Demolition Vest perk.

Get 10 operator kills with the Mosquito Drone or Remote Turret killstreaks.

Get 40 operator hipfire kills with the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket Part equipped.

Get 40 operator kills with the Haymaker weapon while using the Gunner Vest perk.

Zombies

Get 150 Zombie kills with the Crossbow weapon or JAK Purifier attachment.

Get 50 Zombie kills with the Throwing Knife while Speed Cola is active.

Get 25 Zombie kills with Sentry Guns.

Get 15 Special Zombie kills with SMGs.

Get 200 Zombie kills with the Haymaker.

Warzone Vortex: Decay’s Realm challenges

M

Battle Royale

Deploy three Portable Decontamination Stations.

In a single match, activate the Research Vessel’s UAV Tower, Decon Station, and Horn.

Open 25 loot caches while on the Research Vessel.

Finish the Rogue Signal public event ranked in the top three.

Hit five enemy operators with a Bunker Buster killstreak.

Vortex: Decay’s Realm event rewards

It doesn’t matter what mode you complete the challenges in, the rewards are identical and unlock in the same order.

Here are all the rewards up for grabs:

Complete challenge one: “Apocalyptic” calling card

Complete challenge two: “Valve Replacement” emblem

Complete challenge three: “The Swarm” charm

Complete challenge four: “Grave Worm” weapon sticker

Complete challenge five: Double weapon XP token

Complete a full set of challenges: Wriggler camo

Now you know how to unlock the Wriggler camo, you can equip the creepiest skin in MW3 and Warzone to your favorite weapons.