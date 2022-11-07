New Fire Emblem Engage Character Revealed In Etie

Fire Emblem Engage has been slowly showing off the roster of characters we’ll meet since its announcement during the last Nintendo Direct. Focusing on the characters isn’t a bad idea, given that they are a critical part of the franchise. After all, part of the fun of Fire Emblem is building up a team from all the unique characters you meet and then learning their backstories, motivations, and so on. That’s why the series has been one of the more robust story-driven games in Nintendo’s roster because every character is worth your time. Today, we got a new dossier on a character named Etie.

Etie is a palace knight from Firene. According to her description, she’s a noble who “exudes elegance” yet loves to be a bodybuilder. So much so that she dedicates a lot of her time to that practice. Not what you’d expect given the look of Etie, but as they say, looks can be deceiving.

In terms of Etie’s class, she’s an archer. That means she’ll be one of many long-range units you’ll have in Fire Emblem Engage and need to use wisely. On the one hand, they’re vital for taking down flying units, whether they be Pegasus Knights or Wyvern Riders. But, on the flip side, they can only attack at a distance, so if you have a close-combat enemy unit get too close to one, you’re in trouble. So if you have Etie on your team, you’ll want to keep an eye out for where she is and who’s around her.

You can see Etie in the mini-trailer below and even see a support conversation between her and the protagonist of Alear.

Alear will have quite a few companions at their side when the game launches next January, and given the nature of the series, many more potential partners in battle will assist them as you journey through the game. But with Fire Emblem Engage, that goes to a new level. Typically, you’d get other characters from other nations or races to join you. But here, you’ll collect rings to summon the spirits of heroes from the franchises’ past, known as Emblems. These Emblems will help you boost your stats and give you access to special attacks later.

Only three Emblems have been confirmed so far, but should another trailer for the game drop soon, it’s more than likely that another will be revealed. In the meantime, be on the lookout for more character trailers before the January 20th release date!

Source: YouTube