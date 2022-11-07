New Halo Infinite Datamine Potentially Uncovers Battle Royale Mode Details

Halo fans have enjoyed the latest installment, Halo Infinite since it launched in 2021. It was a long time coming for that franchise, as fans had to endure delays before its eventual launch. However, now that Halo Infinite is readily available, fans have a reason to jump into the game regularly. While a campaign is available to showcase the next chapter for the iconic Master Chief, the multiplayer component might be just as thrilling for fans. This might be especially true for some, as the multiplayer component for Halo Infinite is free to play.

Now it looks like there is another datamine to hype up a potential battle royale game mode. The development team over at 343 Industries has been working on a variety of new content for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer gameplay. Similar to other multiplayer games available, Halo Infinite has seasons. There have only been two seasons, with the third season, Echoes Within, not slated to launch until next year. But, beyond season three, a battle royale game mode is potentially coming.

There’s been a good bit of speculation and rumors suggesting a battle royale game mode was coming. While we’re waiting on the official word to come out, a new datamine has brought up some phrases that correlate to other iconic battle royales available today. This information comes from Bathrobe Spartan, where a datamine unveiled a potentially new intro, deployment, and release drop.

🛩 #Halo Tatanka & son vaisseau de largage



🔸 Phase initiale d'intro

🔸 Phase de déploiement & largage

🔸 Joueur lâché avec paquetage initial

🔸 Joueur pourra contrôler son Drop Pod

🔸 Aligné en équipe

🔸 JiP jusqu'au largage



👁 Nous gardons un oeil sur les fausses informations pic.twitter.com/qxlLwQoyMn — Bathrobe Spartan 🎧 Podcast Halo (@BathrobeSpartan) November 4, 2022

This is only a datamine, and nothing official has been unveiled at the moment. Still, that hasn’t stopped other insiders from churning out the information they had uncovered. For instance, the rumor is that a battle royale mode is coming and should be available by the time season four drops. That would mean sometime in 2023; we might be diving into the game mode where a group of Spartans will duke it out.

If this game mode does prove to be real, it should be interesting to see how the game fairs against other popular battle royale titles. There is going to be some fierce competition as you have the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty Warzone. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if 343 Industries unveils a battle royale mode. But you can dive into the game’s campaign and free to play multiplayer component of Halo Infinite right now for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source