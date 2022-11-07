Final Fantasy XVI Will Be A PS5 Exclusive For Six Months

Final Fantasy XVI is a highly-anticipated title from Square Enix, and it’s not hard to see why that is. The mainline games in the series have a reputation as being some of the best RPGs on the market, and each new generation tries to push things graphically so that they further stand out on the consoles they’re on. With the 16th entry, the team is pushing the envelope in other ways. The title will be a more mature one with different kinds of combat and action, as well as the level of violence shown. But if you’re wondering how long you’ll need to wait to get it, that depends on the system you’re on.

A release date for Final Fantasy XVI has yet to be given, but it is expected to get one before the end of the year. However, in a new trailer for the PS5, highlighting its many games within the next year, they reveal that the RPG will be on the PS5 exclusively for six months. It also says that it’s “anticipated Summer 2023.” Of course, that date can change, but it’s a good release window for now.

The title being on the PS5 for half a year isn’t unexpected, as timed exclusives are very much a part of the gaming culture today. So the only real question was whether it was going to be on there for longer or not. Six months isn’t too long of a wait, so those on the Xbox system or PC will have the game soon enough. Plus, given the potentially divisive nature of the game, it could be that the others won’t want it at all.

As noted, the team is changing many things with the title versus what they’ve done in the past with their main characters and stories. Square Enix said the title wouldn’t feature your typical Final Fantasy protagonist. The synopsis for the game states the man we’ll play is on a revenge mission. Just as important, he won’t be a doughy-eyed youth. He’ll be a world-weary adult, for lack of a better term.

The action-style gameplay results from the team wanting to change the perception around their titles and show they can do more action-packed titles. Thankfully, they will keep some RPG elements, including having a long storyline from 40-70 hours, depending on how much of the world you explore and how many quests you do. There will also be a game plus mode.

Hopefully, more details on the title will come out soon.

Source: YouTube