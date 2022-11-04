Final Fantasy XVI Gets New Details, Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Final Fantasy XVI is one of the more curious main entries in the beloved RPG franchise. Many people were interested in it when it was announced, especially because of its realistic and next-gen graphics. But then things went silent for a bit. After that, curious musings about the game started to come out from the team. For example, they said it would be an M-Rated title, how the action system would be different than previous entries in the mainline franchise, and more. People needed to figure out what to make of it, which only continued as time passed. Thankfully, the team stated some clarity on the game’s key elements.

During some interviews, the team revealed that Final Fantasy XVI is “95% done.” That’s a pretty good number to be at right now. That would indicate that the team is working on the “final touches” of the game and debugging it to ensure it runs smoothly at launch. That also coincides with the team’s announcement that the game will have its release date announced by the end of the year. Considering we’re in the first week of November, we won’t have to wait too long for that.

As for the gameplay, they said the main story would take around 40 hours to play through at max. But once you add in the side quests and additional content within the story mode, it’ll be more like 70 hours of gameplay. That’s rather substantial and will definitely make those who like to play longer RPG titles happy.

When you add together these announcements, it would further indicate that we’ll be getting more about the title soon. Recently, we got a story trailer for the game that helped showcase not only the main storyline but the characters and kingdoms that will be a part of it.

Very loosely, the world the game is set in is powered by crystals. But when something happens to those crystals, the only way to save their homes is to find the “mother crystals.” But that will be challenging with multiple kingdoms not only looking for them, but each has their own goals about what to do with them once they’re found.

The other twist is that some people within the realm can transform into and summon monsters of great power. Some of those monsters will be familiar to longtime fans of the franchise.

These people are outcasts, and some are even enslaved by the kingdoms they are within.

A great war is coming, and it’ll be up to you to fight through it, save your people, and get revenge for others while doing it. With any luck, we’ll get another trailer for Final Fantasy XVI soon so we can see even more of what it offers.

Source: Twitter