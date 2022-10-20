Final Fantasy XVI Gets “Ambition” Trailer

The Final Fantasy series has had many games over the years. Some of them have been very serious, while others have taken a more “cute aesthetic” so players of all ages could enjoy them. But many have wondered what the franchise still has to offer over time. They wonder whether it can live up to certain games of the past that are still beloved in the hearts of those who played them. Some have come close, but others have been forgotten in certain ways. With the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI, the team behind the game wishes to bring a mature and dark tale to players and show them that this universe still has a lot to offer.

To cement how different this game will feel in look, tone, and plot, a new trailer called “Ambition” has dropped. In it, we get a deeper look at the game’s lore and the conflict that will soon engulf the continent it is on. “A War of the Eikons.”

As we hear in the trailer, the land the characters are on was once blessed by crystals. But soon, The Blight came and started to suck the life out of the land. We see this in one cutscene where a couple of characters go through an area completely devoid of life. The only hope of the kingdoms that live there is to find the mother crystals and restore what was lost. But while they all agree that this is the solution to the problem, who gets those crystals is not determined yet.

We learn of the various kingdoms that rule over the land, each with its own philosophies and beliefs on how things should be done. Some are bound by tradition and wish to keep what they have. Others believe that conflict is foolish, given everything that is at play. One is zealous in their faith and desires to cleanse those who are impure, and others seek power above all else. These kingdoms will clash, and who comes out on top remains to be seen.

A key event that will affect the continent as a whole is that some characters will be able to both summon great creatures and turn into powerful beings themselves. Unfortunately, this ability makes them outcasts and sometimes even enslaved people by those who seek to control them.

Finally, we get a glimpse at the action-packed combat of the title. As you’ll see below, the action is in real-time, and you’ll need to use your powers against sometimes giant foes to take them down. If you pay attention to the names, you might recognize some creatures from the series’ past.

Final Fantasy XVI looks and feels different from the games that have come before. Whether that leads to the game being beloved or criticized will be determined when it arrives next Summer. In the meantime, check out the trailer below and this message from the team!

Here's the latest from #FF16 producer Naoki Yoshida and director Hiroshi Takai. pic.twitter.com/nGua2jDsyY — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) October 20, 2022

Source: YouTube