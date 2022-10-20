Star Ocean: The Divine Force Gets List Of Things “You Must Know!”

As you all know, Square Enix loves their RPG franchises. They’ve become famous over the years for the sheer number of RPG franchises they own/make, like Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Bravely Default, Octopath Traveler, etc. But there’s another title that belongs on that list, even though it hasn’t gotten the praise it deserves at times, the Star Ocean series. These games have been going on for a while, and soon, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, the sixth main entry in the series, will arrive on console and PC. In a special post on the PlayStation Blog, Duncan Heaney, Content Communications Manager from Square Enix, broke down everything you need to know about the game and the series!

For example, he reminds fans that the series started in 1996 and has carved out a unique place amongst other RPGs due to its scale and tone. Duncan refers to it as a “space opera” with interplanetary ships, battles, advanced technologies, etc. He’s not wrong. There has been a “fantasy feel” to the past games on some level, but the overarching stories always have had a galactic, if not universal, scale to them.

He also notes that, like certain other series, you don’t have to have played the previous titles to enjoy Star Ocean: The Divine Force. The game is a standalone story with its own characters, planets, themes, and so on. Easter Eggs will be in the game for those who have played past titles, but you don’t need to know them to enjoy the game.

A light overview of the game was given, too, as you’ll play as Raymond Lawrence, a pilot who crash lands on a planet known as Aster IV. What makes this planet so unique in his eyes is that it’s medieval. There are kingdoms, castles, and struggles between armored soldiers for control over what they have. He’ll soon meet Laeticia, a princess of one of the kingdoms and agrees to help her with the situation they both find themselves in. As he does so, Raymond will try to find the rest of his crew that also landed on the planet and get roped into something that’ll affect the universe at large!

A fun twist many other RPGs don’t offer is that you can choose who you play during the game. You can be Raymond or Laeticia, and who you choose affects who you recruit and what events go down!

A new game feature is an ability to traverse the world like never before. After an encounter with a unique entity, both the protagonist gain the ability to fly, climb up buildings with ease, and other supernatural abilities. This type of exploration is new to the franchise, so make the most of it!

Add all that to a fast combat system and plenty of allies to recruit and get to know, and you’ll want to check this title out when it arrives on October 27th.

Source: PlayStation Blog