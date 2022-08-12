Star Ocean: The Divine Force Shows Off Albaird Bergholm and Elena 

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is the latest entry in the long-running action RPG franchise from developer tri-Ace. The latest game will bring with it plenty of features like a variety of playable characters, side missions, and a story that aims to mix fantasy and sci-fi settings into something wholly unique. The developer has been giving fans updates on various characters that will be in the game in the lead-up to its release later this year.

The two new characters being focused on are Elena and Albaird Bergholm. The new trailers for both characters can be viewed below.

Elena is a crewmember of a transport ship called Ydas, and she is also the adjutant of the protagonist, Raymond. She was onboard the ship and managed to survive its destruction at the hands of an opposing force. Unlike Raymond, she has a calmer personality, but she also respects him as a leader. That said, she isn’t pleased about having to be on the planet of the other protagonist, Laeticia.

Albaird Bergholm is the childhood friend and bodyguard of Laeticia. Albaird acts as a knight in the Kingdom of Aucerius. His specialties include being skilled at semiomancy and being a master of wielding chakram. As the bodyguard and friend of Laeticia, he is extremely loyal to her and usually not far away from wherever she currently is. He also appears to have a mysterious left arm, and while he is initially distant from Raymond and the other members of the crew, it looks like he will open up to them as the game progresses.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is being published by Square Enix and developed by tri-Ace. The developer describes the game as one in which players can “freely move in 360° degrees and roam the skies.” The game will contain a very large environment to explore, and this should allow players to have more freedom. That might include flying and exploring the tops of buildings, natural terrain, or even leaping off of tall locations to directly enter into battles.

In terms of battles, Star Ocean: The Divine Force also looks to be an improvement over prior entries in the series. The expanded environments should give players more breathing room to implement their chosen tactics in battles. Players can take down large numbers of foes using extremely fast-moving attacks that let them vanish and reappear to potentially kill an enemy in a single hit. The developer claims that the game will make use of a “challenging yet thrilling battle experience to enjoy while freely soaring in the skies.”

Star Ocean: The Divine Force will be released on October 27 across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

