Rumored Kojima Title Overdose Footage Leaks

This might be too much to take all at once.

The long rumored Overdose has surfaced online in the form of a video clip.

Last June, Hideo Kojima officially confirmed that he was partnering with Xbox for his next game. He had described it as a “completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before”, and that it was using Microsoft’s “cutting-edge cloud technology.” Later, Kojima shared teasers confirming that Elle Fanning

After this official reveal, unofficial rumors had started to spread that Kojima was working on a project called Overdose. The rumor goes further by stating that actress Margaret Qualley, who is Andie MacDowell’s daughter and played the character Mama in Death Stranding, was also involved in Overdose.

Now, just to twist the knife further, earlier last October a Kojima Productions producer, Tarasova Kateryna, shared a tease for the next actor to be revealed for the game after Elle Fanning, and subsequently deleted her tweet. The speculation for these actions had been that Kateryna may have shared much more than what she was supposed to, and so that teaser had to be pulled. While possible, it seems unlikely that this would be the case given that neither Kojima Productions nor Hideo Kojima himself stated that there had been a mistake in these marketing teases.

A few days ago, Kojima continued to share teases for his game, with the cryptic message, “The answer to “WHO” at TGS will be in the next “WHERE.”

While it’s clear that Kojima’s cryptic marketing is deliberate in propagating the mystique behind his games, it’s also creating the unintended effect of propping up speculation about the project. He already recently had to debunk rumors that he was working on another company’s video game.

With this apparent leak of Overdose, however, Kojima Productions has a completely different problem on their hands.

We won’t be sharing the leaked video itself, but we will share a text description of what is portrayed below. We cannot independently verify the authenticity of this footage but our source vouches for it. With that in mind, these are also potential spoilers for the upcoming Kojima Productions game, so if you don’t want to learn more, you can stop reading here.

The video shows a woman, who somewhat resembles the character Mama from Death Stranding. Alternately some people may see Margaret Qualley’s resemblance in the character model. If this is Mama, she no longer wears glasses and wears a different outfit. She may be dressed up in either a hospital gown or a nurse or doctor scrubs. She has an unkempt appearance, and looks like she got herself dirty laying on the ground, or being hit by debris. She is inside a broken down building with a lot of debris, and seems to have survived a grievous incident, like an earthquake or a military attack.

The female character is holding a flashlight and seems to be looking for something, but is also acting as if she is trying to hide from someone or something. In the middle of the video a red prompt suddenly comes up, and it looks like it’s a signal to investigate the prompted area. As she approaches the area, another sound suddenly makes her turn her head, first to her left, and then turning her body completely back to where she came from.

She turns her flashlight but looks away, not noticing a man in a suit has appeared in that spot. She proceed to walk towards the other side of the room, towards a door. There are giant canisters at the side of the door, which may be medical or military equipment.

The camera turns from the woman’s back to let us see the anxious expression on her face. We don’t know what she is looking at but we also hear a mysterious hissing sound.

She walks through the door, and we see that as she keeps moving, the man in the suit has been following her. As the hissing sound gets louder, the woman starts running towards a table to hide. The clip ends when the woman, now crouching at the side of the table, looks back and then seems to relax. But she is suddenly attacked by something we don’t see, as the Game Over message hits the screen.

It’s hard to say what to make of this footage. Among other things, it doesn’t look like gameplay at all, because of the way the camera turns as the video keeps going. It also seems unlikely that someone would fake footage of a game to this degree as well. Faking this footage isn’t completely impossible, but it would have been an expensive endeavor to make, and laborious to spread around and pass off as real.

If you are curious enough, you can check with our source to look at the leaked footage.

Source: Insider Gaming