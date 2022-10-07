New Hideo Kojima Game May Be Tied to Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima is widely considered one of the most visionary creators in the world of video games. He was the one who made the Metal Gear Solid franchise what it was right up until its official end. Then, after Konami released him after decades of service to them, he started his own game dev studio and decided to make the games he wanted to make. The first of those titles was Death Stranding, a unique title many are still discussing now. Despite some mixed reactions, the game was a hit, and many wondered what Kojima would do next with his company.

The answer to that question is many-fold. First, of course, we already know that Kojima is working on something exclusive for the Xbox that is rumored to be called “Overdose.” But then, mysterious posters started getting put online by Kojima himself, asking questions like, “Where am I?” and, “Who am I?” These posters showed off the first star to help Kojima with this project, Elle Fanning.

But, by design, no doubt, the posters aren’t exactly helpful in telling gamers what Kojima is working on. So is this another new IP? Or is this something familiar? That answer might have come from another source, the game’s producer. In the tweet below, you’ll see a post from CopperKat, who posted the recent teaser posters as well as the hashtag #DeathStranding.

A Kojima Productions producer tagged "#DeathStranding" in her tweet about the actor teases for Hideo Kojima's next game. https://t.co/uHNDSaSnG5 pic.twitter.com/s1HcVxERS4 — Gematsu (@gematsu) October 7, 2022

The reason that we posted the tweet from Gematsu and not her is that the tweet was deleted, indicating that the actress had said something she shouldn’t have.

The revelation does confirm certain suspicions that fans had been making as the posters came out. Including the character of Mama seemingly being in the second poster reveal. Mama was played by Margaret Qualley, who was in Death Stranding, and thus this game could be more about her than the original character Sam Bridges. Or, she could be the connective thread that ties these two games together. Right now, it’s hard to say.

Some of you might be wondering why we’re getting a sequel to the game. The simple answer is that it sold over 5 million units within a short period, which is usually enough to get a sequel. The more complex answer is that the world Hideo Kojima created in that game was still very much untapped by the time the game was done. Kojima might feel the urge to keep going with the game and see what other stories can be told within it.

After hearing the comments and criticisms of the original game, the sequel might improve gameplay elements to make it less of a package delivery simulator. Or, this could all be a swerve for another Kojima-style reveal. Given who he is, we can’t rule it out.

