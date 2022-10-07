Pokemon Company Drops BTS Look at Ed Sheeran’s Pokemon Music Video

A lot is happening in the world of Pokemon right now, and many would agree that that’s for the best. The franchise has its feelers in all sorts of media, and when you think you know what’s coming, they throw a curve ball. A great example of this was Ed Sheeran. The P25 project was the chance for modern singers to team up with The Pokemon Company for various projects. Post Malone did an animated concert on Pokemon Day, Katy Perry and others did music video projects with them like Electric, and so on. Ed Sheeran was the latest to do that with his song Celestial, featuring a music video featuring Ed living a life full of Pokemon adventures.

Fans were quite happy with the results. The song was great, and the music video shows the real-life passion that Ed Sheeran has for the franchise. Today, The Pokemon Company dropped a behind-the-scenes video showcasing how the soon-to-be-legendary music video was filmed. From the opening shot of Sheeran getting covered in feathers to the various other interactions with his Pokemon to the sweeping shots of him singing or interacting with the world, it’s all on display. You can tell throughout the video that Sheeran was having a blast doing this video, even when he couldn’t see the results of it just yet.

Arguably the most significant thing about Celestial is that the song will be featured in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games! That makes Ed Sheeran’s music the first pop song to make it into a Pokemon title, a fascinating and momentous thing.

Those titles recently got into the news game thanks to a new 14-minute trailer that dropped yesterday. The trailer highlighted some familiar topics while also dropping further information. For example, we got to see what it was like inside the base of Team Star and how we had to use the Let’s Go! feature with the Pokemon to have instant battles to wipe out the Team Star grunts.

Some of the new features we learned about were the TM Machine. The machine operates based on items dropped by Pokemon you battle. Collect enough parts, and you’ll get to make the TM you want to teach your Pokemon a move! Then, there were the picnics–picnic areas will be throughout the Paldea region, and you can spend a lot of time with your Pokemon there. You can clean them, so they aren’t dirty from the journey, play a game, and make sandwiches to feed them! These sandwiches are ones you make and can give you bonus stats for catching and fighting with Pokemon in the future.

The Pokemon franchise is doing quite well between what’s happening with the video games and the collaborations with people like Ed Sheeran. There’s a sentence we never thought we’d write.

