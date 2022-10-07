Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day Special Coming Out Next Year

Harley Quinn is a DC Comics character with a unique history all her own. She wasn’t born in the comics like many sometimes think. Instead, she was created by Paul Dini in the 90s show Batman: The Animated Series. She was a hit character from the get-go, so her origin story from the show was turned into a comic. Ever since then, she’s been a prominent part of DC Comics lore, including her evolution from notorious villain to beloved anti-hero and now as a member of the Bat-Family. All of this culminated in her getting an animated series of her own on HBO Max, and the show is getting an expansion next year in the Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day Special!

The special was announced on Twitter by the show’s official handle. Not surprisingly, they are happy with the Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day Special announcement and are already planning what to wear, amongst other things.

I need a new pair of shorts because @hbomax just announced we're getting a VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL!



It's coming out February 2023 and I need to figure out what to WEAR, what to get MY VALENTINE 😍 and what we're going to EAT! pic.twitter.com/zKSIWLMIa6 — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) October 7, 2022

There are multiple reasons why this announcement will please fans of the series. First, we know that the show’s fourth season has already been green-lit. That’s a far cry from what happened with Season 3, where fans had to start a social media revolution again to ensure the show continued. Second, the third season just recently ended, so with the fourth season a while away, this will help bridge the gap. Finally, a vital element of the third season’s plot was the relationship between Harley and Ivy. Harley wanted to do all she could to please Ivy, even if she didn’t exactly agree with everything she was doing. She was being overly supportive to a fault, and at the end of the season, the two reached a great middle-ground where they acknowledged that they could still be a couple without being 100% in sync with each other’s interests.

Knowing all that will lead to what this Valentine’s Day special will be about in terms of plot. Because while no details have been given yet, it doesn’t take a genius to imagine that Harley Quinn is going to go all out for her girlfriend to play the “best Valentine’s Day ever,” and things will go off the rails as a result. But hey, at least she’s trying! So that’s what matters, right?

One thing that separates the Harley Quinn show from other properties in the DC Comics media universe is the amount of blood, gore, swearing, and other things of a mature nature. Given that Valentine’s Day is the holiday of love, you can expect some sensual things, and given this show’s history, there will be plenty of brains to bash in and people to cuss out.

If you’re a fan of the show, then you should absolutely look forward to the Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day Special. Surprisingly, it’s not too far away.

Source: Twitter