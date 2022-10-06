Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals 14-Minute Trailer

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are edging closer to their November 18th release date. With each new day, curious fans get another chance to find out some more information about the highly-anticipated titles. Today, The Pokemon Company dropped a massive 14-minute trailer that details quite a bit. We won’t cover everything due to the sheer volume of what was shown–and we want you to watch the trailer yourselves–but we will cover some of the main highlights, such as how we got a new Pokemon reveal in Farigiraf! This Pokemon is a Paldea Region evolution of the Johto Pokemon Girafarig. As you can see, it looks a bit different than the original version.

According to its official description, the Normal and Psychic-type Pokemon has gotten a power boost in the Psychic territory due to its two brains being “closer to one another.” If you don’t recall, Girafarig had a tail with its own brain and could even react to things around it despite the Giraffe head being in charge. In its evolution, though, the tail is now on the head, not unlike when a Slowbro evolves into a Slowking.

There are two different abilities that this new Pokemon can show off as well. One is “Cud Chew,” which can allow it to eat a berry twice across a set of turns. Then there’s “Armor Tail,” which can negate a Pokemon using priority moves. That alone could make this Pokemon worth having in your party, right?

There were other new Pokemon teased in the trailer, but no official confirmation on them has been given as of yet.

Terrastal Pokemon was also given a new look in the 14-minute trailer, as we predicted yesterday. If you are out in the wilds of the Pokemon world, you might see Pokemon that sparkle. If you do, that’s a Pokemon that can Terrastalize. Recall that Terrastalizing is when Pokemon transforms into gem-style versions of their primary forms. Moreover, they can sometimes get a new Pokemon type should they Terrastalize, such as a Fire-Type Pokemon becoming a Water-Type Pokemon through this transformation. So now you know what to look for if you’re trying to catch Pokemon who can do this naturally.

One thing that was a bit odd in the trailer was that of making sandwiches. Past Pokemon titles have had you make various foods, like special berry blocks for increasing Pokemon stats and appearance, as well as Curry, but this is a bit different. You’ll have the chance to make sandwiches with a set amount of ingredients, and not only will it feed your Pokemon, but it’ll also increase your chances of getting certain kinds of Pokemon to appear in the wild.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a lot going on, as this trailer shows. Watch the full trailer above so you don’t miss out on a thing.

