CPU System Requirements For Dead Space Remake Are Revealed

This week has been full of news regarding the Dead Space remake, with epic trailers being revealed, talks of some gnarly new features that are set to appear, how the story will play out, and what sort of gameplay we should expect to experience. Not to be left out, there has been some news revealed today about the specific CPU system requirements for the Dead Space remake as well, both necessary and recommended.

These CPU system requirements won’t turn your PC into an in-game monster of the shadows, but the necessary specifications needed to operate this game are quite something. It’s not too bad when it comes down to the graphics cards, but by the sounds of this remake and what you can expect, then expect it to push your computer to the brink.

According to the Dead Space system requirements on Steam, players will need to have access to one of the most impressive gaming CPU options out there. The game’s developer, Motive Studio, recommends that players use something similar, or even on par with the Intel Core i5 8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, with the advised specs jumping up much higher to the Core i5 11600K and Ryzen 5 5600X. If you know a thing or two about microchips, then you will know that the latter two are a few years old, so obtaining a newer processor might just be the answer to making sure you play this game at its highest level.

System requirements for the upcoming Dead Space remake

Let’s take it down a notch because things got a little intense there when talking about processors – the Dead Space GPU requirements aren’t nearly as strenuous. Motive once again gives its recommendation, saying that the older Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 should provide enough oomph to get things running smoothly. But you wouldn’t be crazy to think about improvement because there is nothing wrong with wanting more. If you’re that person that wants an fps boost, then you might be best served using the GeForce RTX 2070 or the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

As of yet, there has been no confirmation about whether or not the Nvidia DLSS will be supported or any other upscaling technologies, but we will just have to hope that this is the case, so you aren’t panicking when the time comes. The Dead Space remake is set to be an unbelievably beautiful game anyway, regardless of what system you’re playing it on, which means no one will be lacking any real quality when the game comes out next year.

One other thing to note, and this goes out to all those Steam Deck users out there, Motive Studio has not yet confirmed whether Dead Space will be compatible with Steam Deck, whereas Valve has not marked the game as playable either. The survival horror game is set to be released on January 27, 2023, so make sure you’re prepared for that magical date.

