The First Dead Space Remake Trailer Has Arrived

The original Dead Space trilogy was an essential set of games for multiple reasons, not the least was the incredible amount of horror and gore that the games were willing to show. In fact, for the second title, the dev team put that aspect at the forefront of their marketing campaign to freak out non-gamers who may or may not be parents to kids. While the franchise didn’t end on the best of notes via the third title, fans had their hopes reborn thanks to the announcement of the Dead Space remake. The game would improve everything the original title had done thanks to the next-gen systems they would be released on. Today, the first gameplay trailer for the title dropped, and it was everything fans wanted and more.

Once again, you’ll take the reigns–and plasma cutter–of Isaac Clarke. Isaac is an engineer brought on board a planet cracker ship known as the USG Ishimura. The starship was working on a remote planet when the crew sent a distress signal. Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole, is part of the team working on the ship, so he aims to fix the vessel and find out what happened to her. But, of course, that’s hard to do when the ship is full of zombified creatures known as Necromorphs and the vessel is in a severe state of disarray.

As the trailer shows, Isaac starts just trying to fix the ship, but once the monsters show up, it becomes a fight for survival. That is another key thing that the Dead Space series did, especially in the first two games. Isaac isn’t an action hero–he’s an engineer, and the trailer reiterates this by showing him using all manner of engineering tools to get rid of the Necromorphs. He uses a plasma cutter, a buzzsaw, a flamethrower, and other tools of the trade to try and get an advantage over the monsters. He is even shown cutting off their limbs to slow them down and get a better shot at killing them.

However, it should be noted that while the game will feature upgraded graphics and maintain the core of the original title, players will get some new content in the remake. The team behind it, EA Motive, has already noted that characters from the original game will be seen for the first time in the remake versus only being heard in the audio logs. Plus, characters like Nicole will get fleshed out more character-wise, thus deepening your connection with her and her relationship with Isaac. We see this at the end of the trailer.

The game looks stunning, and the blood and gore the franchise is known for will be fully displayed. But, sadly, you will have to wait a few more months for its release as it’s arriving on January 23rd.

Source: YouTube