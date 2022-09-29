Dead Space Remake Screenshots Leaked Early

There are few things in this life that are certain, the sun will rise in the morning, death, that pineapple belongs on pizza, and that if you’re a video game marketer, you’re going to be bald because you’ve torn your hair out on multiple occasions following a video game leak. Today it’s the marketing team overseeing EA’s Dead Space remake that are short a few hairs today as a few screenshots, as well as the game’s box art, have seemingly spilled out over the internet due to an Xbox Store listing for the game that went live a little too early.

There were three inarguably stunning screenshots that hit the web thanks to the listing, and it was the quick fingers of Twitter accounts like Nibel who captured all of them before passing them onto the world for consumption. Players also got to read up on some specific details pertaining to the remake.

The Xbox store page for the Dead Space remake is livehttps://t.co/lIoGLZN1EZ pic.twitter.com/0YTtPKiDnS — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 29, 2022

As we learn there are a few key pillars that the remake is drawing upon, many of which were established with the game’s original release in 2008 on the PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. The Product description, as listed on the Xbox Store reads,

The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. This remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity, suspenseful atmospheric audio, and improvements to gameplay while staying faithful to the original game’s thrilling vision. IMMERSE YOURSELF IN NEXT-GEN SCI-FI HORROR: A sci-fi horror classic returns fully rebuilt from the ground up with elevated visual fidelity and 3D atmospheric audio. From the frighteningly detailed rooms and workspaces of a slaughtered crew to the eerie atmospheric sounds of a desolate spaceship, you’ll explore a stunning sci-fi setting full of unpredictable and tense moments without interruption. UNRAVEL THE MYSTERY ABOARD THE USG ISHIMURA: What starts as a routine repair mission for engineer Isaac Clarke and the crew of the USG Kellion quickly turns into a battle for survival as the truth behind the horrors on board begins to unravel. Following an expanded narrative experience, uncover the dark secrets behind the events aboard the USG Ishimura through the final logs of the ill-fated crew and your encounters with the few survivors that remain. MPROVISE TO SURVIVE: Confront the nightmare aboard the USG Ishimura with genre-defining strategic dismemberment gameplay. Repurpose and upgrade Isaac’s engineering tools to creatively defeat and dismember enemies– peeling them down to flesh and bone.

The original launch of Dead Space was a truly horrific experience for players, with the game regularly touted in the same conversations as what is often considered the greatest survival-horror game of all time, Resident Evil 4. If EA’s Motive studio is able to recapture the majority of what made the original game special, then players are in for a nightmare like few other pieces of media are able to achieve. Whether the next franchise entries, the equally beloved Dead Space 2, or the divisive Dead Space 3 get the same love as the original, remains to be seen.

Source