Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Officially Reveal Wiglett!

One of the best parts about the Pokemon franchise is that of new generations of Pokemon being born and unveiled to the fans. After all, the main point of the game is to “Catch’em All”! That means you need to get every Pokemon that is in each game. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the titles that’ll grace our presence in November and bring Gen 9 to life at last. Nintendo has slowly but surely been pulling back the covers of the new Pokedex to show us the newest Pokemon that will be born in the region of Paldea. Yesterday, a tease of a “New Diglett” dropped, but now, we have a full video announcing Wiglett!

Yes, Wiglett, it’s not a Diglett, nor is it an evolution of Diglett. Wiglett is an entirely new Pokemon species found exclusively in the Paldea region. As the new announcement video shows, it’s the “Garden Eel Pokemon”. What’s more, Wiglett is a water-type Pokemon, further differentiating it from the Digletts of the past. The Pokemon likes to reside in the sand but also feed on what’s in the oceans. Thus it has to poke out its long body to get it, hence why it looks so much longer and is so flexible compared to the other Digletts we’ve seen in Kanto and Alola.

Meet Wiglett, the Garden Eel Pokémon!



It may look like Diglett, but it’s a completely different species of Pokémon. Wiglett pokes a part of its body out of the sand to feed in the ocean.



❤️💜 https://t.co/85oE3Bmcvm pic.twitter.com/poHuBru7gL — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 29, 2022

This isn’t the first time the Pokemon franchise has done something like this. When the Alola region was born the concept of “Regional Variants” came with it. These were Pokemon that were different in appearance due to the surroundings they were in and how the circumstances of those areas changed their form in various ways. Through the Galar and Hisui regions, we even got variations on Pokemon evolution by seeing Pokemon that didn’t evolve before change into very impressive forms. Like how Farfetch’d now evolve into Sirfetch’d.

Wiglett is just the latest twist on that by giving us an entirely new species of Pokemon due to it being in a different region. Whether this is the only past Pokemon that gets such a change is unknown, but it will keep people guessing!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continues to get fans hyped thanks to announcements like this. We also still don’t have all the information about the base game and all that you can do in it. For example, we only know two gym leaders at present and have no inkling of what the Elite Four will be like. Furthermore, we have slowly been getting details on the other story paths of the title that trainers will get to test out. Finally, we don’t know for sure how many new Pokemon there will be in Paldea! Less than two dozen have been revealed so far, so it’ll be interesting to see how many will be announced before the game’s release on November 18th!

