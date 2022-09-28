New Pokémon for Scarlet and Violet Looks Oddly Familiar

Is it a really tall and white Diglett? Is it a new Pokémon? Is it a lack of imagination?

During a weird yet funny fake webinar, The Pokémon Company unveiled the latest Pokémon joining the Scarlet and Violet roster. At first glance, it looks like a white version of Diglett, the cute ground-type Pokémon that trainers have been catching since the first Pokémon game. But according to the experts of this fake webinar, this new creature isn’t really a Diglett.

The researchers call this Pokémon “Wiglett,” which is awfully close to Diglett. In Japanese, the name of this new Pokémon is even more straightforward: it is called “sea Diglett.”

For a few generations now, Pokémon has had a tendency of creating new varieties of Pokémon instead of inventing new ones. This is how we ended up with a Geodude with thick brows or a terrifying version of Meowth. But this Wiglett doesn’t seem to be the Paldean form of Diglett, which raises a lot of questions regarding what is going on with this creepy long white worm.

Unlike its famous look-alike Diglett, the new Pokémon seems to hang on the beach. And if it seems cute at first, with its little eyes and huge pink nose, the Pokémon is quite scary when it comes out from the sand. Its body is abnormally long. Think about an oversized worm that could raise from the ground, without ever showing how tall it truly is. What if this Pokémon was ten feet tall? What if it wasn’t really a worm, but something way more terrifying was hiding beneath the sand? We may never know.

Either way, this new Pokémon made fans across the world raise their eyebrows.

I remember the first time I saw wiglett in pokemon pic.twitter.com/mppUaFRqj7 — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) September 28, 2022

Unsolicited Dig pic pic.twitter.com/KUnwiTM2A3 — Ben Skipper (@bskipper27) September 28, 2022

Most fans fell in love with Wiglett’s design and its high-pitched cry – some even made ASMR out of it.

unedited clean pure Wiglett cry ASMR pic.twitter.com/fwVTwYPeTZ — Lewtwo (@Lewchube) September 28, 2022

I've only just met Wiglett but he is my best friend and I wish nothing but the best for him. pic.twitter.com/kbvhH8biee — Scrub (@ScrubEen) September 28, 2022

The design of Wiglett is so similar to Diglett that even the Pokémon team had to explain they were different Pokémon during the fake webinar. They explain that Wiglett isn’t a regional form of Diglett because “they live and eat differently.” If this reason isn’t good enough to convince you, they add that “it is a coincidence that they have similar bodies, as they both burrow in the ground and the sand.” It is almost looking as if the Pokémon design team is running out of ideas to create new pocket monsters after the 905 already existing Pokémon. Will we see an orange mouse sparkling electricity called Pakichu in the next generation?

Wiglett is the latest Pokémon announced for the upcoming Scarlet and Violet games. Among the new Pokémon revealed for Generation 9, a few already made a name for themselves. The internet notably fell in love with Lechonk, a pig whose name describes its body shape. Fidough was revealed two months later, with its ears looking like dough, as its name suggests. Koraidon and Miraidon are a mix between Pokémon and Transformers, as they can turn into bicycles for some reason. Either way, the next generation of Pokémon promises to bring in new interesting creatures to catch.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release on November 18, 2022. As for all Pokémon games, these titles will be exclusive to Nintendo consoles.

