Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Will Feature Auto Battle Mechanic

It’s very clear to anyone who has been watching the recent trailers for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that the game is going to push boundaries in a lot of ways. The last trailer alone revealed the two other story paths that you can choose alongside the Victory Road path, potentially opening up the game to a whole new level of fun and detail over time. But eagle-eyed fans likely noticed that there was another feature in the game shown off in that new trailer, and it was one that focused on how your Pokemon can be used in the overall world.

For the first time in a mainline Pokemon title, you’ll have the ability to have your Pokemon not just wander around the world and get items that they notice, but they’ll be able to Auto Battle. Specifically, you see this in the section with Team Star, who are the new “villains” of the game and will be one of the three story paths you can go on if you choose. When you go to Starfall Road where their base is, you can send out certain Pokemon to auto-battle against some of the team’s Pokemon in order to thin out their numbers apparently. Thus making it easier for you to go and deal with the dangers ahead without having to grind through battle after battle like many games before it.

While the grind has been a part of Pokemon games since the beginning and is arguably a valid point of the challenge of the game, especially in the boss lairs, they can get exhausting. Especially when you’re facing grunts who only have a small selection of Pokemon they’re able to use, and thus you’re fighting the same Pokemon over and over again. Here, though, it’ll likely take some of the sting out of the grind so that you can keep going with the story. Though to be clear, we’re not sure how far the story will indeed take players, that’s still part of the mystery of the game.

Aside from Victory Road and taking down Team Star, the other story path revealed was that of the Path of Legends, where you’re going to work alongside another classmate from the Academy you enroll in to go and find the Herba Mystica. Why is this herb so important? We don’t know, but it’s clear that it means something to be part of the treasure hunt you’ll be on. So you’ll just have to go and figure it out for yourself.

All in all, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is going to build upon all that came before it, including Pokemon Legends Arceus and Pokemon Let’s Go to ensure that the game is as high a quality as anything that came previous. We’ll find out if it works when the game releases on November 18.

Source: ComicBook.com