Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fully Unveil the Paldea Region

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is only a little over two months away, and fans can’t wait for some fresh Pokemon goodness, so much so that they’re latching onto every little bit of information to make the hype for it even greater. You might recall that a little while ago we got the reveal of a brand new Pokemon via Grafaiai, well now, the Pokemon Twitter handle has unveiled something even grander–the actual map of the Paldea region! This is the first time seeing the region in full, and it definitely teases some interesting things.

The obvious focal point is the center of the map, where there is a mountain that appears to be containing a vortex of some kind. It’s not unusual for a region to have one large and curious landmark, and that one appears to be it, as there is a town just to the south of it and it’s clearly the biggest of the region. We also have a big mountain range in the north that many are likely going to want to explore no doubt.

There are a lot of unique terrains in the Paldea region and it makes it clear that this is going to be one to explore when we finally get our hands on the game. Plus, recall that this is going to be an open-world title, and as a result, things aren’t going to be linear in terms of where you can go and whom you can challenge first in the Pokemon League Gym Challenge. We can actually see a piece of proof via the town we mentioned earlier as it has three very clear paths to other spots and, unlike other games, we’ll likely be able to choose which path to go down right from the start.

Gear up for the Paldea region, a land of vast open spaces dotted with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, and perilous mountain ranges. 🗺️



❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/8EKo6CrAEq — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 5, 2022

The other curious thing to see is that in the top right-hand corner of the map, there’s an area that is clearly getting covered up by the clouds. What could that mean? Is there another area on the map that we’ll be exploring late in the game? Or, could we be getting some DLC content that’ll cover that area? Only time will tell.

This will definitely start some debate with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gamers as they get ready to roam the region. The best part is that we still don’t know a lot about the game. Many of the new Pokemon haven’t been unveiled, we’ve only seen one Gym Leader, there are two parts of the main storyline that haven’t been unveiled yet, and plenty more!

The Pokemon Company is clearly trying to make sure that the slow burn of reveals makes things better and don’t get ruined this time around, and we’re grateful!

Source: Twitter