Overcooked Inspired Camper, Camped Out Launching Later This Month

For fans of the couch co-op madness of the Overcooked franchise, you’ve probably been looking forward to a new game from either that franchise or a peer to satiate that appetite. We’ve seen titles like Catasronauts, Tools Up, Snipperclips, and a duo of SMG Studio franchises in Death Squared, and Moving Out (now Moving Out 2 is on the way as well), but there’s a new contender stepping up to the plate, the adorable and endearing Camped Out. Camped Out is a game in the same mould as Overcooked only with contextual differences that provide a changing face to the chaos.

Camped Out, a product of Australian developers Ian Nowatschenko, and Andrew Caluzzi at INCA Studios, sets you and three other friends of family on a couch to work together and assemble your campsite before the nighttime air reaches you and the threats of the night take hold. Fetch the necessary resources, build your campsite, give yourselves safe bedding, and light fire as you evade each levels obstacles in complete all your objectives on time.

Courtesy of the official Camped Out Twitter account we’ve now learned that the endearing looking game is due to launch on Nintendo Switch and PC, via Steam, on September 22, 2022.

On 22nd September, prepare for a co-op camping adventure with friends and family!



🏕️20 breathtaking campsites

🗺️A vast world map to uncover

🚩Unique and exciting hazards

🐻Squirrels, beavers, snakes, and a bear!



Releasing on Nintendo Switch & Steam: https://t.co/b1UhWyE45S — Camped Out! 🏕️ (@CampedOutGame) August 31, 2022

The game’s website outlines the top-level key features found in the Camped Out experience.

Adventure – Across 20 unique campsites to conquer.

– Across 20 unique campsites to conquer. Be a Camper – From the comfort of your couch, you too can be a Camper. Take control of one of four Campers including Quintana, Covington, Saffron & Rascal.

– From the comfort of your couch, you too can be a Camper. Take control of one of four Campers including Quintana, Covington, Saffron & Rascal. Go Camping – Use your scouting skills to place “blueprints” and utilize tools from your backpack to construct tents and a campfire to set up your campsite.

utilize Teamwork – To build your campsite in time, you will need to work as a team. The more teamwork between Campers, the quicker the job gets done.

– To build your campsite in time, you will need to work as a team. The more teamwork between Campers, the quicker the job gets done. Get Dirty – Utilize the natural environment which surrounds you to source the items required to build your campsite.

Utilize Hazards – The natural environment is also full of many dangers including ghosts, spikey traps, fire, and water.”

Camped Out features four playable protagonists, each with their own unique quirks, and endearing personalities.

Quintana is the Camp Leader at Roaring Pines Summer Camp. She is the eleven year old daughter of high achieving parents. Her mother, a respected surgeon and father, a psychiatrist. As the first born of two girls, Quintana feels a sense of responsibility to protect her little sister. She’s clever and curious and having achieved leadership status in Mensa for Kids, prefers the company of books to frivolous child’s play. Covington is ten years old and lost his father when he was only five. Coming from a creative family, Covington’s father left him with music in his veins. Covington continues to teach himself to play guitar by watching online videos of his favorite bands. He loves excursions and field trips with his fellow Campers, as he feels a close bond with them and will often serenade them with melodic renditions of his favorite songs. Saffron is ten years old and the middle child of seven children. But with her ginger locks and eyes of blue and spirit to match her dazzling appearance she has no trouble standing out amongst the crowd. Living on the expanse of the farm with her six siblings, she is constantly seeking her next adventure and with a freckle to match each of her escapades, she’s unstoppable. Rascal is eleven years old and an only child who’s been misunderstood until he was diagnosed with ADHD. His parents had him join Roaring Pines Summer Camp when he was seven, and as his name suggests he has a tendency to create mischief between his peers. Rascal loves to build and will use any material available to bring his imagination and creations to life. Whether it be sailing through stormy seas on a raft made of driftwood or flying through space with meteorite precision, Rascal leaves those around him in the wake of his creative destruction.

Camped Out is available for Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 22, 2022. The game is available for pre-order now.

Source