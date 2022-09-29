Ed Sheeran Drops Pokemon Track in Celestial

When the Pokemon 25th anniversary dropped, one of the creative things that Nintendo did was an attempt to bring some modern flair to the franchise by having some modern artists come in and do collaborations. Katy Perry, Post Malone, and others stepped up to help out by singing tracks and doing concerts with Pokemon connections in them. The problem was that though there were connections, including Katy Perry doing a music video with Pikachu, it didn’t feel Pokemon-themed at its core. Fast forward to now, and Ed Sheeran of all people has dropped his Pokemon collaboration via the new song “Celestial.”

While it too doesn’t directly mention the franchise in its lyrics, you can feel the spirit of Pokemon in the song and its music video. For example, the entire music video is dedicated to Ed Sheeran going through a day in his life and his Pokemon pals helping him out along the way. Whether it’s Pikachu waking him up from his sleep, Snorlax saving him from getting into an accident, or Lapras helping him across the water, they’re there to help him.

As for the lyrics, Pokemon fans will resonate with the line, “You make me feel like my troubled heart is a million miles away!” Some could argue that’s a reference to how when we’re playing the games all our worries melt away because we’re having a lot of fun and nothing else matters in those moments. There are also references to the various colors of the Pokemon games of the past. Plus how we find beauty “in the smallest of things”, something the Pokemon world has taught us many times over.

Arguably the coolest part of the video though is near the end when the “simple drawings” of Pokemon that help Ed throughout his day eventually turn into a full-on anime scene where Sheeran recreates a legendary scene from Pokemon The First Movie, a reference that fans will surely enjoy.

All in all, you can tell that Ed Sheeran had a blast making this video and putting his own love of the franchise on display for all to see. In a post made before the video, he noted that he has been a fan of the series since he was seven and has made many posts about Pokemon over the years. So check out the music video for “Celestial” below:

Oh, one more thing. It was revealed alongside this video that “Celestial” will be featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet! That’s a first for the franchise as they make their tracks for every game. But clearly, Ed Sheeran is worthy of being brought into the world via his music. It’ll be interesting to see where the song is placed in the games when they arrive on November 18th.

