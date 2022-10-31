Hideo Kojima Teases An Upcoming Game on His Twitter

Hideo Kojima, the brains behind the Metal Gear Series and the most recently released Death Stranding game, has taken to Twitter twice this month to tease an upcoming project of his. His most recent Tweet went up today with a very vague from “Where” to “How”.

The tweet is linked to his previous teaser where he posted a black silhouette that some speculate may be a character played by the American Actress Elle Fanning. Others are speculating that the image could be model and actress Margaret Qualley, who’s rumored to appear on Kojima’s horror game Overdose. She also played Mama in Death Stranding.

The answer to “WHO” at TGS will be in the next “WHERE”. pic.twitter.com/y6Y6l7gAxo — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 5, 2022

So far the buzz around the internet seems that this teaser will most likely be a Sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding, mainly because of Kojima’s recent public meeting with Sony Interactive executives. For those of you who don’t know, Death Stranding was released as a PlayStation and PC exclusive, so to deduce a possible second Death Stranding from this meeting does make sense.

That being said, Hideo Kojima is working on other projects at the moment, one of which is a VR title that was revealed at Tokyo Game Show and an Xbox console-exclusive game that was announced back in June. So we could be missing the mark entirely here, the tweets could be pertaining to them and not Death Stranding 2.

Some of you might be wondering why we’re getting a sequel to the game. The simple answer is that it sold over 5 million units within a short period, which is usually enough to get a sequel. The more complex answer is that the world Hideo Kojima created in that game was still very much untapped by the time the game was done. Kojima might feel the urge to keep going with the game and see what other stories can be told within it.g

Either way, getting a new Hideo Kojima game is definitely something to look forward to! Even if it isn’t directly a sequel to Death Stranding.

Recently Hideo Kojima spoke in an interview about how his life has influenced the way that he makes games. Most interestingly, Death Stranding was inspired by his time working as a former postal worker.

“When I was a student I had a part-time job as a postal worker, so I had always felt grateful toward the people who do this kind of work. But the pandemic made this work more crucial. I wouldn’t have survived without Uber Eats,” he says. In Death Stranding, Sam is a reluctant worker who eventually comes to see the value in his work. “[And] in Japan ordinary, untrained people signed up to do deliveries like Uber Eats. It became a way for us to help one another.”

If you are interested in Hideo Kojima and his career then make sure you have a look at his insightful interview.

