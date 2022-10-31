RWBY: Arrowfell Gets A New Trailer Ahead Of Release

The RWBY franchise has only grown bigger over time since its initial inception as an animated web show created by Rooster Teeth. In the numerous seasons since that first run, the franchise has expanded into merchandise, an anime, and even video games. RWBY: Arrowfell is the latest game to carry the RWBY name, and it is being developed by the talented team at WayForward. WayForward has been known for working on franchises like Shante, and so it seems well suited to creating a 2D platformer based on the RWBY universe. The trailer for RWBY: Arrowfell can be seen below, and the game will be released on November 15 across all major platforms.

WayForward has said that RWBY: Arrowfell will be a canon story that has been created by members of the writing team on the show. Those writers include Miles Luna, Eddy Rivas, and Kerry Shawcross. Players will be taking control of the four central characters soon after the end of RWBY Volume 7. This means that you’ll be able to control Ruby Rose, Yang Xiao Long, Weiss Schnee, and Blake Belladonna after they have already become licensed huntresses in the story of the show.

When it comes to gameplay, players can switch between the four main heroines at will to fight off the threat of Grimm. To do so, players will be making use of each character’s signature weapon in both long and close-ranged battles. That includes Ruby’s Crescent Rose and the Ember Celica used by Yang.

Varied locations from the show will be explorable in RWBY: Arrowfell, including familiar areas in Atlas and Mantle. Quests will be assigned to the team by familiar characters like General Ironwood but also normal civilians in need of assistance. While there will be plenty of characters to help out, the underlying story will involve a mysterious threat that must be uncovered.

Beyond using the unique weapons of each main character, players will also be able to make use of special moves called Semblances. As an example, Ruby can use a Petal Burst ability to quickly dash to a different location and dodge incoming attacks. Meanwhile, Weiss can create Glyphs on surfaces that can be used to both platform around the map and can be shattered into projectile attacks. Semblances will be an important part of both combat and puzzle-solving, and each one can be upgraded over time. Finally, the characters can be customized by upgrading skill trees that include factors like melee attack power and energy regeneration.

The original voice actors from the show will reprise their roles, and Casey Lee Williams is providing a new theme song for the title.

RWBY: Arrowfell will be released on November 15 across PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

