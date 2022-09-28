RWBY Ice Queendom Anime Shows Side-By-Side for Legendary Scene

When a series is remade, fans instantly wonder how it will differ from the original version. You can look at The Last Of Us Part 1 for a great example of that. The team at Naughty Dog had to overhaul the entire game from the PS3 to the PS5 to ensure that they could justify a remake for a title less than ten years old. Rooster Teeth has had a remake come out in the form of RWBY Ice Queendom. This is a full-on anime rendition of the classic franchise that has been going on for a while now, and it has been a hit amongst fans.

The thing about RWBY Ice Queendom is that it retells the opening stories of the RWBY team in anime form before venturing off into an original tale. The anime just finished its run in Japanese and only just started its English dub run, so we won’t spoil anything. But, the official Twitter handle for RWBY has dropped something rather fun–a side-by-side comparison of the fight scene from the pilot episode in its 3D form and its 2D anime form.

From Volume 1 to #RWBY Ice Queendom, this scene will always rule ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/GRECiyOXYu — RWBY (@OfficialRWBY) September 27, 2022

It’s a fascinating look at how the two versions hold up to one another. The OG version is from 2013, back when Rooster Teeth wasn’t as massive as they are right now. Their 3D style was a little rough, but it shined in the ways that mattered, including the fluidity of the character animations. But when you look at the 2D anime style, you’ll notice several additions to flesh out the scene more.

For example, after the robber admits to robbing Ruby Rose, the 2D anime version shows Ruby doing more attacks on the robber, while the original 3D version had a bit of a lull in the action. This was no doubt due to timing and budget restraints. The original episodes of RWBY were at times only a few minutes long and it wasn’t until later seasons that they regularly did 15+ minute episodes.

You can also tell that in the 2D anime form all sorts of extra details and flourishes were added to make the scene shine even more. This is one of the reasons why fans are so happy with RWBY Ice Queendom, and with the English Dub, all the original voice actors, save for the late actor/creator Monty Oum, will return, so there are even more connections for fans to enjoy.

It’s truly a wonder to see how far RWBY has come over the years. It went from a niche show to suddenly headlining New York Comic-Con and fans are eagerly awaiting the ninth season of the main show. For now, though, this anime adventure will suffice.

