RWBY: Ice Queendom Gets English Dub Release Date

The story of RWBY: Ice Queendom began many years ago. A man named Monty Oum, who worked for the company Rooster Teeth, wanted to create an original series for the company that focused on four female protagonists in a world of magic and monsters. The company noted that they would let him pitch it after the completion of a certain project, so he did that, and then helped make RWBY into reality. This would be an “American anime” that would feature 3D graphics, unique episodic storytelling, and bold stories and characters. Sadly, Monty Oum would pass on before fully getting to see how his work changed the world. But his spirit lives on, and so does RWBY, leading now to RWBY: Ice Queendom.

RWBY: Ice Queendom is a pure anime story set in the world of RWBY. In fact, it’s been labeled as “canon adjacent” by the team at Rooster Teeth due to what it does. As you might have seen in the reveal trailers, the anime, complete with a 2D animation style, will help retell the original stories of the first season in part, and then, it’ll diverge into its own tale.

We won’t go into too many spoilers on what happens, but as you can guess, the story very much focuses on Weiss Schnee as she goes on her own “journey” that she feels showcases who she is and the world as she feels it should be. It’ll be up to the others in RWBY to work together to try and figure out how to fix things before it’s too late.

The subtitled version of the story is already out, but today, a new trailer showcased the English dub of the anime. What’s important about this is the fact that all of the original actors, save for Monty Oum who voiced Ren originally, will be back for the story and their characters. Including all four members of Team RWBY. This will be most welcome by fans because while the Japanese voices in the subtitled versions are fine, these are literally the voices that they grew up with when watching RWBY over the years. They are the characters, so it’s only natural to hear them with their characters once more.

Plus, as some fans have noted, the voice actresses will be able to bring more depth and experience to the voices as they now fully know how to act like their characters, unlike in Season 1 or even 2 when they were still figuring things out.

The first episode of the anime will drop on September 25 and will have a weekly release schedule. After that, the countdown to RWBY Season 9 will continue in earnest.

