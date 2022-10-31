Disney Dreamlight Valley Gets Halloween Hotfix

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have been enjoying a whole bunch of new content since the game’s first major update a couple of weeks ago. The update, which introduced iconic Disney villain Scar to the Sunlit Plateau of Dreamlight Valley, has brought plenty of new action to the popular magical life-sim game. However, there have been a number of noticeable gameplay issues, since the update, which Gameloft has been working hard to address.

Today brings a new hotfix for the game, which looks set to hopefully smooth out some of the problems players have been having. Many of these have been to do with game performance and stability, on Xbox consoles in particular. However, amongst the reports bugs and crashes have been more serious concerns around flashing sequences and screen shake. Gameloft has explained that it’ll be taking these concerns particularly seriously and will monitor conversation and feedback through the game’s community to identify any further related issues.

Thankfully, today’s fixes should work to solve some of these problems. Gameloft has advised players to allow plenty of time for players to download the patch, however, explaining that it may take up to two hours for some devices to receive the update. Check out the incoming patch notes below.

Improvements and Optimisation

Improved performance and stability on Xbox.

Added Seizure Warning during the game’s boot sequence.

Added toggle in Settings menu to remove in-game flash effects. This will impact: Lighting visual asset that flashes during storms White flashing effect in the clouds during storms (storms will appear as regular rain showers and will continue to be monitored) Flashing effect upon successfully catching a fish



Added toggle in Settings menu to remove in-game screen shake effects. This will impact: Screen shake upon successfully catching a fish Screen wobble while waiting during the fishing action Screen shake while completing the mining action Screen shake while completing the digging action

Removed exhaustion effect.

Improved clarity of Sunlit Plateau story quest objective description involving root beer.

Bug Fixes

Fixed quest blocker for Mother Gothel’s “Restoring The Sunstone” quest.

Fixed an issue preventing villagers from accepting meals in Chez Remy.

Fixed the castle motif on the Disney Castle t-shirt.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from picking up some items at the base of palm trees on Dazzle Beach.

Fixed the Toy Story-themed Fancy Table to allow objects placed on it to be picked up.

Moved a lamp in Mickey’s house to prevent objects from getting stuck behind it.

Scar’s Friendship quest and gifting will now only become available after completing the Sunlit Plateau story quest.

Halloween rewards acquired from Dreamlight Duties can now be properly bought again from Scrooge’s Delivery.

Pressing “B” (Circle) now properly skips dialogue boxes.

The “Trick or Treat” Dreamlight Duty now properly requires gifting candies to characters.

The Webbed Tree in the Villains Star Path can now be found under the Foliage category in the Wardrobe menu.

Various online service improvements.

Scar’s Volcano Stove now requires coal to cook with.

Scar’s Volcano Stove can now be selected after being placed in the world.

The Collection menu will now update itself properly after collecting items.

Swapped the item color of Moana’s level 10 Friendship item to its intended color scheme.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access. It’ll launch in full as a free-to-play title in 2023. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

