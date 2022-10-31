Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord Coming To VR Next Year

In some spooky Halloween news, the previously revealed Ghostbusters VR game has made a new appearance, with a fresh new title and estimated release window. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will be heading to second-generation VR platforms at some point in 2023.

While admittedly, the release date news is a bit vague, this probably has a lot to do with the fact that the PS VR2 is still in development at this point. It may be that as a launch date for the new PS VR2 is announced, the upcoming Ghostbusters adventure will be given a more concrete release window. The game was first revealed earlier this year during the Meta Quest VR game showcase in April. In case you missed the announcement, check out the announcement teaser for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord right here to get a feel for what’s coming up in this creepy caper.

As well as the PS VR2, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will also be launching on Meta Quest 2, so players on both VR platforms can expect to be able to hunt down and zap some ghosts relatively soon. The game is being developed by the same studio behind the first Ghostbusters VR title, nDreams. They’ve worked in collaboration with Sony Pictures Virtual Reality to bring players deeper than ever into the world of Ghostbusters.

According to the developers’ latest update on the game, players will be able to take charge of their own Ghostbusting operation from their own headquarters. The action will take place in a new location far away from the franchise’s best-known home turf of New York City. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will take players to the sunny climes of San Francisco, where they’ll “unravel a rich mystery in a new chapter for the Ghostbusters universe.” It looks as though the game will also feature characters that are new to the Ghostbusters universe, as well as introduce a new ghoulish threat in the form of the Ghost Lord and his terrifying minions.

Players will be able to jump into the VR adventures of the game’s campaign either in solo or co-op mode with up to three friends. Of course, the iconic Ghostbusters-style weapons and equipment will also be made available in the game, with customisation and upgrades becoming available as players progress. As far as any further details go, nDreams are keeping things under wraps for the time being. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any further details on Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, which looks like it could be released not too long after the launch of the PS VR2. Again, we’ll just have to wait and see, but it could be that 2023 is a big year for VR titles.

Source