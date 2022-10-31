Return of the Damned: A Sea of Thieves Adventure Begins November 3

Sea of Thieves has announced their latest adventure Return of the Damned will begin on November 3. This adventure is the latest in the game’s narrative adventure line and the second adventure that features a community-driven choice. Players will get to perform deeds for one of two sides, with the end result being either saving the soul of Pendragon, captain of the Blackwyche and Champion of Souls, or releasing Captain Flameheart, a nefarious scoundrel who tricks pirates into sacrificing their freedom.

In the events leading up to Return of the Damned, the ghostly pirate Belle uncovered an ancient prophecy where the “Herald of the Flame” would be the catalyst for a great resurrection. Belle rightly assumed that this meant that The Reaper’s Bones were planning on resurrecting the evil Captain Flameheart. Belle wasn’t able to stop the apotheosis of the Herald of the Flame and now The Reapers are closer than ever before to resurrecting Flameheart. In order to stall for time Pendragon has seemingly bound his fate to the ritual, intending to overpower Flameheart and sabotage his resurrection.

You can check out the cinematic trailer for Return of the Damned: A Sea of Thieves Adventure below.

The souls of two pirates hang in the balance, but only one can make it back to the Sea of Thieves…



Will you side with Pendragon or fight for Flameheart? Contribute to this community decision in the next Sea of Thieves Adventure, ‘Return of the Damned’, live Nov 3rd – 17th.

Return of the Damned will be our second community driven choice; the first was made during the Lost Sands adventure. These choices are meant to give players a hand in navigating the world of Sea of Thieves and after players chose to foil the Reapers and save Golden Sands Outpost, we’re just now getting to see the consequences of this choice. The outpost, once in jeopardy is now starting to get stone reinforcements and other changes; meaning Rare isn’t just paying lip service to the idea that these choices matter.

It’s unknown right now just what exactly the new adventure will entail as far as how pirates are expected to interact with the story. A popular theory is that the adventure will feature the Sea Forts introduced earlier this year. Fans have pointed out that a symbol in Belle’s prophecy with six icons matched the layout of the six Sea Forts spread out across the Sea of Thieves. The Sea Forts have also been updated with banners featuring a similar six-dot icon.

Similarly to Lost Sands, we can expect that Rare will keep players up to date on the state of the conflict through their social media and official sites. Of course many players will want to do both sides at least once to unlock all the cosmetics in this event.

