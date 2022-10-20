The Herald of the Flame: A Sea of Thieves Adventure Ends October 27

Since earlier this year, Sea of Thieves has begun rolling out new time-limited quests called “Adventures” in order to push forward the lore of the game in an interactive way. These adventures release and are generally available for around two weeks, offering a unique story and time-limited cosmetics and titles. The latest adventure The Herald of the Flame is set to end on October 27.

In this latest adventure, we get to witness the return of Stitcher Jim. Jim is a treacherous scoundrel who betrayed his crew after discovering a magical box that allowed him to communicate with the Sea of the Damned. It’s through the box that he was promised power from the tyrannical skeleton lord Captain Flameheart. He last appeared roughly two years ago in the Heart of Fire Tall Tale. In the tale, Stitcher Jim receives an Ashen Curse from an enchanted treasure chest. For the past several years, Jim has been suppressing the curse and making plans to betray Captain Flameheart.

Meanwhile, the adventurous Belle is chasing an esoteric prophecy and looking for clues that might help her protect the Sea of Thieves. In this prophecy, it speaks of a “Herald of the Flame” which paves the way for a grand “resurrection”. Belle can only assume this means the resurrection of Captain Flameheart, and she fears that Stitcher Jim might be the Herald of the Flame. Belle tasks curious pirates with taking her magical lantern to unearth the past, hoping to find Stitcher Jim to confirm if he’s really the herald, and if so to put a stop to his misdeeds.

You can check out the launch trailer for The Herald of the Flame: A Sea of Thieves Adventure below.

With Belle sure that an Ancient prophecy warns of Flameheart’s return as The Devil’s Roar falls eerily silent, it’s time to seek Stitcher Jim, unearth the truth and stop the ritual! ‘The Herald of the Flame’, our latest time-limited Adventure, is live until 9am UTC on October 27th.

During the course of the event, the region known as “The Devil’s Roar” will be more manageable for pirates. Something has caused the volcanos across the sea to become silent, and no earthquake or eruption will interrupt timid voyagers dipping their feet in The Devil’s Roar. This is a good opportunity for crews who would otherwise never adventure here to try and get some special “Ashen” loot, or unlock specific achievements in The Devil’s Roar.

Adventures and seasons are currently lagging behind due to the multiple delays with the recent Captaincy update. However Rare seems to be back on track with Adventures and we can expect the next adventure once The Herald of the Flame is done sometime next month.

Source