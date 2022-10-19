Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Aftermath

Mistakes were made. I think we can all admit that.

Whoops. It turns out that deliberately overloading a space station’s power core has consequences, and now you’ve flash-frozen the colony. The next two stages in Prodeus are a tour through what’s left of the mining facility, with some recognizable detours through the ruins of Excavation.

Here’s where to find some extra loot in the ruins, in Aftermath.

Finding All the Secrets & Ore on Aftermath

This is a short stage, but it’s got some tricks to it. The primary danger comes from the Prodean Cryomancer, a new enemy that makes its debut here and serves to further complicate your life throughout the next level.

Whenever it appears, it’s a solid excuse to break out the good ammo. The Cryomancer is lethal at any range, faster than it looks, and difficult to bring down with Tier 1 or 2 weapons. The MAMMOTH and Swarmer are overkill on many enemies, but just right for the Cryomancer.

Secrets: 4

Due to the ice beam attack and the resulting blizzard, the visibility on this stage is limited at long distances. Apologies in advance.

#1: At the beginning of the level, clear out the ambush, then double-jump onto the distant burning ledge.

There’s an alcove hidden by the flames that has two armor shards and an Ore Fragment in it.

#2: Also at the beginning of the level, circle around the crashed chunk of the space station until you find a ramp that’ll let you jump through an open hatch on its side.

The higher of its two compartments has an Ore Fragment inside.

#3: From Secret #2, climb the nearby stairs and go inside the building. If you’re facing the door that the first Cryomancer entered through, it’s on your left.

You may recognize this room from all the way back in Excavation, but now, this part of the complex is a dead end. Someone’s left two armor shards and an Ore Fragment here, though.

#4: There’s a secret cavern above the canyon that leads to the level’s exit that contains a wide assortment of health, armor, and ammunition.

The easiest way to reach it is to jump onto the ledges as you go, then take a running double-jump over to the targeted Prodean Fiend’s position, below.

Ore Fragments: 6

#1: See Secret #1, above.

#2: See Secret #2, above.

#3: See Secret #3, above.

#4: Progress through the underground cavern and up around the slope, as shown below.

After you dispatch the two Arc Rail snipers and the minigun zombie on the cliff that overlooks this area, use the narrow ledge around the side of the building to get to the Ore Fragment above your point of entry.

#5: You should be able to see this Ore Fragment from a long way off. It’s on the side of a mesa that overlooks your initial crash site. The trick is that there’s an invisible wall that keeps you from simply jumping onto the top of the mesa, but you can double-jump/air dash to the Ore from the nearby cliffside.

#6: From the opposite end of the cavern mentioned in Secret #4, above, jump across the canyon to the high ledge; there’s an Arc Rail sniper up here on your first approach. From its firing position, you can make an easy jump to the Ore Fragment found above the level exit.