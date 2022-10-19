Discord Users on Xbox can Soon Ditch Their Phones

Discord, the ever-popular social service that’s enjoyed primarily by gamers, recently came as a native app to Xbox consoles. Now, its functionality on Xbox is about to get even better. Microsoft and Discord are currently testing a feature that will allow its Xbox users to link up without the extra step of going through their mobile devices.

With this new functionality, Discord users on Xbox consoles will be to hop into voice channels directly from their consoles rather than needing to use the mobile app on their phones. Right now, this feature can be accessed by those who’ve enrolled in the Alpha ring of the Xbox Insider Program.

The only limitation of the feature in its current form is that “direct calls” will still require you to use the mobile app in order to participate in. Additionally, as reported by The Verge, text channels are also still not accessible via the Xbox client.

Perhaps these extra caveats will be eliminated by the time this feature rolls out in a public update.

Beyond these enhancements being made to the Discord app on Xbox, Alpha testers also have access to other new bits and bobs. This includes the revamped Captures app that sports “an updated UI and improved performance, as well as a new option to copy your local captures to an external drive.”

Live Streaming to Twitch can also now be done via a Lightstream or Streamlabs subscription as long as you have either linked to your Twitch account.

The last minor addition to this update is that Ukrainian is now added as a language for the system UI.

Microsoft does not mention exactly when these features will be released as a full public update. That said, Xbox owners did all just get a fully public update in the form of the Xbox October (2022) Update.

This update includes the ability to alter the TV audio via the Xbox console itself, firmware updates for the various Xbox controllers, trimming clips with the Xbox app, among other new features.

In other Xbox news, Microsoft recently added the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 to the Xbox Design Lab, allowing customers to outfit the premium controller with designs of their own. Custom designs for the new Elite Controller start at $149.99 USD. The standard Xbox Wireless Controller can be customized for a far more budget-conscious price of $69.99.

Just as Microsoft unveiled this brand-new option for fans, Sony swooped in to announce the key details behind the DualSense Edge controller for PS5. A similarly pro-style controller, it features much of the same extras that the Xbox Elite Controller sports. Sony’s offering will go on sale in only a matter of weeks, coming in January 2023.

Source: The Verge