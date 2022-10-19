New Xbox October Update Hits Platforms Today

Microsoft has taken to its blog to announce that its latest console update hits the platform today. Yes, Xbox users will be able to download October’s new platform update starting right now and it comes packed with significant new fixes, changes, and setting preferences.

Xbox has been always a very versatile system when it comes to its user interface. Not only is it a gaming machine, but it also acts as a media center that allows users to play TV through it, watch movies, and much more. The newest update tackles some of the issues console users were facing. The list has been detailed of the full changes and updates down below, but we’ll tackle a few noteworthy ones first.

Microsoft has added the ability to change your TV volume through the Xbox platform, a much-requested feature from users. Now, instead of finding your TV remote, users can change it through the console, which will be much more convenient. Following, if you share your Xbox in a family room, Microsoft has added a new passkey system for their users and their guests. So now you will be able to sign into your own account using a pin created by you, to keep your account secure from others.

The next change is the setting that allows users to change their Xbox home console with ease. If you have multiple Xbox consoles set up in the house, you already know the power of creating a Home-base for the primary console. This feature allows you to give friends and family access to your games and content when you’re not signed in. Your home Xbox also lets you play your digital games offline.

As mentioned before, these are just a couple of key takeaways from the packed update, but if you are interested in learning about the full update, make sure to check out the detailed listing down below, courtesy of Microsoft:

Change your TV volume – New CEC feature for Xbox Series X|S

You can now change the TV volume within the audio and music section of the Xbox guide. To get started, press the Xbox button on your controller to pull up the guide and navigate to the Audio & music section, where you’ll see buttons for you to change your TV volume or mute it. This eliminates the need to reach for your TV remote to change the volume mid-game or movie.

Mute your startup audio

We’re adding a fan-requested feature so that you have the option to choose a silent startup experience. Now you’ll be able to customize your settings so that you can mute all sounds when you start up your Xbox. Go to Profile & system > Settings > General > Volume & audio output > Additional options and select Mute startup sounds. You can also now adjust the power chime from this page.

Select or change your home Xbox

Making a console your home Xbox gives friends and family access to your games and content when you’re not signed in. Your home Xbox also lets you play your digital games offline. We’re adding some new setup screens to make it easier for you to select and change your home console when you set up your new Xbox.

Changes to Xbox power mode names

You can configure your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console to use different power modes, depending on your preference. This month, you’ll notice that we’ve updated the information to help you choose the settings that will work best for you and renamed the options. “Standby” is updated to “Sleep” and “Energy saver” is updated to “Shutdown (energy saving)”. To see the power settings for your Xbox, press the Xbox button to open the guide and select Profile & system > Settings > General > Power options.

Xbox passkeys and guest keys are now Xbox PINs

Your Xbox passkey and guest keys are an added layer of security that is tied to your Xbox profile. While we’re updating the names from Xbox passkey and Xbox guest key to Xbox PIN and Xbox guest PIN, nothing else changes except the name. You can use your PIN with any Xbox console that you sign in to and limit access to things like purchases and parental controls.

Keeping your controller updated with the latest software maximizes your controller’s capabilities and compatibility. Starting today, we’re rolling out a firmware update that includes bug fixes for USB flight sticks that connect to the Xbox Adaptive Controller and additional bug fixes for the following Xbox controllers:

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controllers

Xbox Adaptive Controllers

Xbox One Wireless Controllers with Bluetooth support

You can update your controller wirelessly or with a USB connection.

Xbox app – trim the length of your video clips

Is there an epic gaming moment you want to save and share? Now you’ll be able to trim the length of your Xbox gaming video clips with the Xbox app for Android and iOS. To get started, go to Library > Captures and select any of your clips. You’ll be able to adjust the start and end of the clip and then share it with your friends. Video trimming in the Xbox app will start rolling out today and be available for everyone soon.

Xbox Game Bar – share to Medal.tv and edit your clips

Xbox Game Bar works with most PC games on your Windows 11/10 PC, giving you instant access to widgets for screen capture and sharing—all without leaving your game. You can now directly import any clips you captured with Xbox Game Bar to Medal.tv where you can edit, post and share your favorite gaming moments.

In related Xbox news, Microsoft is reportedly working on a new Xbox Mobile Store. This new Xbox Mobile Store is considered a new rival to the Google and Apple stores that already dominate the mobile market. Microsoft teased that they were working on a new “next-generation” store coming out next year and that they were already making titles for it. So this Xbox Mobile Store would appear to be what they are teasing.

The company is currently trying to finalize its sale of Activision-Blizzard. In filings for the UK, the store was brought up, and it was further noted that Activision, as well as King Games, would be the backbone of their mobile gaming store in terms of content at first. They admit that trying to rival Google and Apple will be challenging, but that’s why they want this acquisition to go through, as they’ll be able to utilize big-name brands to help show how serious they are to the mobile market. Learn more about the reported Xbox Mobile Store in the full article right here!

Microsoft is always at work when it comes to the Xbox brand and with the new update now available, players will be able to see the work they put in. Are you planning to download the new update today? What’s your favorite new feature? Let us know in the comments below!

Source