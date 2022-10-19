PlayStation Halloween Game Sale List

It is the time of year to buy video games! Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, there is a ton of time for gaming as well as saving money on all the video game sales happening on the internet. Today, PlayStation is having a Halloween Sale on many horror-type games which are perfect for the season. Today we are sharing with you the list of all the games on sale with their prices so you can decide what you’d like to get and play this Halloween.

Alien: Isolation — The Collection — $7.99

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits — $7.04

Blair Witch — $14.99

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters — $9.99

Cinders — $17.99

Crash Bandicoot Bundle (N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled) — $37.49

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and Spyro Game Bundle — $37.49

Dark Cloud — $5.99

Dark Cloud 2 — $5.99

Darkest Dungeon — $7.49

Darksiders Genesis — $27.99

Days Gone — $19.99

Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition — $29.99

Death end reQuest — $19.99

Death end re;Quest 2 — $39.99

Death end re;Quest 2 Deluxe Pack — $44.99

Death end re;Quest 2 DLC bundle — $9.59

Death end reQuest Deluxe bundle — $24.99

Death’s Gambit — $9.99

Death Stranding — $29.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken — $14.99

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep — $17.49

Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition — $32.49

Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) — $19.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection — $14.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $19.79

Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition — $23.99

Doom (1993) — $2.49

Doom 3 — $4.99

Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition — $53.99

Doom Eternal — $29.99

Doom II — $2.49

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition — $4.99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition — $42.49

Dragon’s Crown Pro — $9.99

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture — $4.99

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition — $17.99

Fallout 76 — $15.99

Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition — $29.99

Fe — $4.99

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted — $19.49

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted bundle — $22.74

Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted: Curse of the Dreadbear — $6.49

Flipping Death — $4.99

For Honor — $7.49

For Honor: Complete Edition — $24.99

For Honor Marching Fire expansion — $8.99

Frostpunk — $14.99

Generation Zero — $13.49

Helldivers: Dive Harder Edition — $4.99

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars — $44.99

Jotun: Valhalla Edition — $3.74

Kingdom: New Lands — $2.99

Little Nightmares — $4.99

Malicious Fallen — $8.99

Malicious Fallen Deluxe Edition — $11.99

MediEvil — $14.99

MediEvil Digital Deluxe Edition — $19.99

Moonlighter: Complete Edition — $14.39

Mortal Shell — $25.49

Murdered: Soul Suspect — $1.99

Nioh — $9.99

Nioh season pass — $12.99

Nioh season pass DLC 1 — Dragon of the North — $4.99

Nioh season pass DLC 2 Defiant Honor — $4.99

Nioh season pass DLC 3 Bloodshed’s End — $4.99

Okage: Shadow King — $4.99

Othercide — $27.99

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville — $14.99

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Deluxe Edition — $6.24

Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 — $4.99

Predator: Hunting Grounds — $23.99

Predator: Hunting Grounds City Hunter Predator Pack — $3.49

Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition — $35.99

Predator: Hunting Grounds Dutch 2025 Pack — $4.89

Predator: Hunting Grounds Samurai Predator DLC Pack — $3.49

Primal — $4.99

Project Warlock — $13.49

Prototype — $7.49

Prototype 2 — $9.99

Raccoon City Edition — $39.99

Resident Evil 2 — $15.99

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Bundle — $15.99

Resident Evil Triple Pack (4, 5, and 6) — $23.79

Rise of the Kasai — $7.94

Salt and Sanctuary — $5.39

Sayonara Wild Hearts — $7.79

Sea of Solitude — $9.99

Shadow of the Beast — $4.99

Siren — $4.99

Skelattack — $6.79

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition — $4.49

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition — $19.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts — $19.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 and Contracts Bundle — $29.99

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle — $37.49

Sundered: Eldritch Edition — $4.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan — $20.09

The Evil Within — $9.99

The Evil Within 2 — $29.99

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III — $7.49

The Mark of Kri — $7.94

The Mummy Demastered — $9.99

The Order: 1886 — $9.99

The Unfinished Swan — $4.94

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 — $19.99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition — $11.99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight Wicked Bundle — $27.99

The Witcher3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition — $14.99

Thief — $1.99

Thief Simulator — $16.99

Shronebreaker: The Witcher Tales — $9.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint — $19.79

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition — $23.99

Twisted Metal: Black — $4.99

Vampire: The Masquerade — Coteries of New York — $11.99

Vampire: The Masquerade — Shadows of New York — $11.69

Van Helsing: Double Pack — $11.89

Wasteland 3 — $44.99

Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Bundle — $14.99

Watch Dogs 2 — $9.99

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition — $17.99

West of Dead — $13.99

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection — $47.99

Zombie Army 4: Dead War — $19.99

Zombie Army Trilogy — $9.99

Zombie Vikings — $2.99

Hope you’ve found some games you’ll enjoy playing through the holidays. Enjoy being spooked.

Source.