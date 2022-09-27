15 Best Xbox One First Person Horror Games To Scare You Witless

The new and going genre of video games lately has been horror. What’s better than after a long day at work, getting home and wrapping yourself up in a blanket, and playing some horrifying games before bed? Today we bring you a list of the top 15 Xbox One First Person Horror Games.

#15 Blair Witch

Blair Witch is a survival horror video game, inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch, experience a new story-driven psychological horror game that studies your reactions to fear and stress. As with previous Bloober Team games, Blair Witch is a single-player first-person survival horror game where the player controls former police officer and veteran Ellis Lynch who joins a search party for a missing boy in the Black Hills forest, located in Burkittsville, Maryland. Explore a semi-open world that can sometimes lead to findings of abandoned structures, campsites, or little crevices that only Bullet, the dog, can access. Along the way, you will find items such as wooden dolls, polaroids of missing people, dog tags, and psychiatric notes which can be stored in the backpack. There are also dog treats that can be stored in the backpack to feed Bullet.

#14 Layers of Fear

In Layers of Fear, the player takes control of an artist who has returned to his studio. The initial goal for this artist is to complete his masterpiece, and the player’s role is to figure out how this task should be accomplished. The challenge comes from puzzles that require the player to search the environment for visual clues. At first, the house appears straightforward, but it changes around the player as they explore it in first-person. This is a first-person psychedelic horror game with a heavy focus on story and exploration.

#13 Layers of Fear 2

Layer of Fear 2 is a first-person psychological horror game with an emphasis on exploration and story. Players control a Hollywood actor who heeds the call of an enigmatic director to take on the lead role in a film shot aboard an ocean liner. Beware, for all may not truly be what it seems. Darkness will surround you as you stand silently in the spotlight, the only sounds to be heard over your heartbeat are the distant breaking of waves against the hull and the sound of cameras pointed in your direction preserving this moment for eternity. A deep and commanding voice rises from the distance. Act. What part will you play?

#12 Observer

What would you do if your fears were hacked? Observer is a cyberpunk horror game from the Bloober Team, the creators of Layer of Fear. Play as an Observer, the new front line of neural police, as you hack into the jagged minds of the insane. The player plays Dan Lazarski, an elite neural detective, part of a corporate-funded police unit. In this future, 2084 to be exact, anything you think, feel, or remember can be used against you in a court of law. As you hack into the unstable minds of criminals and victims to look for clues, you will relive their darkest fears, forcing you to question your own reality…and even your sanity.

#11 Alien Isolation

Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger. When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter she would return home to celebrate her 11th birthday, but she never made it. Fifiteen years later, Amanda Ripley learns that the flight recorder from her mother’s ship has been recovered. Amanda enters Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, only yo confront an unknown menace. Engage in a terrfiying quest for surivial as you navigate the lablabyrinthine Sevastopol station. Unprepared and underequipped, you will need all your wits and daring to get out alive.

#10 Visage

Visage is a first-person psychological horror game. Explore a mysterious ever-chaning house in a slow-paced, atmospheric world that combines both uncannily comforting and horrifying realistic environments, and enjoy a genuinely terrifying experience. Uncertainty is the root of all fear…and you are not alone. Wander through the halls, explore each room and every corner in the house in search of an escape route. Uncertainty will keep you on your toes as you explore the creaky and noisy house. What would yo become if you couldn’t even recognize yourself in the mirror? Each death has its visage. How will you face them?

#9 Outlast

Hell is an experiment you can’t survive in Outlast, a first-person survival horror game. As investigative journalist Miles Upshur, explore Mount Massive Asylum and try to survive long enough to discover its terrible secret. A long-abandoned home for the mentally ill, recently re-opened by the “research and charity” branch of the translational Murkoff Corporation, has been operating in strict secrecy…until now.

#8 Outlast 2

Outlast 2 introduces you to Sullivan Knoth and his followers, who left our wicked world behind to give birth to Temple Gate, a town, deep in the wilderness and hidden from civilization. Knoth and his flock are preparing for the tribulations of the end of times and you’re right in the thick of it. Outlast 2 is a first-person survival horror game that, like its predecessors Outlast and Outlast: Whistleblower, is a single-player campaign. It is set in Northern Arizona.

#7 Soma

From the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent comes Soma, a sci-fi horror game set below the waves of the Atlantic ocean. Struggle to survive a hostile world that will make you question your very existence. Soma takes place in an underwater remote research facility containing machinery that exhibits human characteristics, such as consciousness. Simon Jarrett, a fish-out-of-water protagonist, finds himself there under mysterious circumstances and embarks upon discovering its history, while trying to make sense of his predicament and potential future.

#6 Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is a first-person adventure survival horror game. An experience that will chill you to the core. The player takes control of Daniel, who must navigate Castle Brennenburg while avoiding various dangers and solving puzzles. Smaller items can be stored in an inventory menu, while larger objects can be raised by holding down a mouse button and pushing or pulling the mouse. Objects such as doors or levers can be manipulated by using the mouse in a fashion that imitates moving the said object.

#5 Chernobylite

Chernobylite is a science fiction survival horror RPG set in a sci-fi open world. Uncover the disturbing secrets of Chernobyl in a 3D-scanned recreation of the real Exclusion Zone. From the creators of Get Even. As Igor Khymynyuk, a physicist who used to work in the Chernobyl Power Plant, enters the mysterious and dangerous contamination zone in a thrilling adventure of survival, conspiracy, horror, love, and obsession. It’s not about how you face your fears, but how you survive them. Compete with the hostile military presence, other stalkers, and supernatural creatures, as well as the harsh and unforgiving environment in your search to uncover the truth. Get ready for a thrilling adventure of survival, conspiracy, horror, love, and obsession. Can you survive your fears?

#4 Dying Light 2

The world has collapsed. Set 22 years after Dying Light, players step into the shoes of Aiden Caldwell as he seeks to survive the post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested city of Villedor. Choices made in the game impact the game world, and the map is four times larger than the original game. If you’re looking for a game you could spend the next year playing, this is a good choice.

#3 The Evil Within 2

If you already own The Evil Within 2, changing to first-person is as simple as flipping a switch in the menu…literally! You’ll be able to change this setting at any point so you can experience the game however you’d like whenever you’d like. First-person mode was added to The Evil Within 2 back in 2018 and gives the game an fun new way to play the game by offering a very different experience than the traditional gameplay.

#2 Resident Evil Village

The next generation of survival horror rises in the form of Resident Evil Village, the eighth major entry in the Resident Evil series. With detailed graphics, intense first-person action, and masterful storytelling, the terror has never felt more realistic. Fight for survival as danger lurks around every corner. Taking place after the events of Resident Evil 7, players once again step into the role of Ethan Winters who has started a family with his wife Mia. However, the past horrors come back to haunt Ethan once again. Now Ethan is forced into battling all sorts of new terrors as he makes his way through a mysterious village.



#1 Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a survival horror game where the player controls Ethan Winters as he searches for his long-missing wife in a derelict plantation occupied by an infected family, solving puzzles and fighting enemies. Arm Ethan with a variety of weapons, including handguns, shotguns, flamethrowers, explosives, and chainsaws to fight against the estate’s residents, the Baker family, as well as humanoid fungal creatures known as the “Molded” and mutated insects.