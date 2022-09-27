Image is taken from FIFA 23

After months and months of waiting for the new FIFA 23 to be released, those of you that were super eager would have had access today through pre-order, a few days before it goes out on a general sale. It just so happens that the game is not off to a great start as it has been reported that the FIFA 23 ultimate team servers are currently down – I’m sure there would have been a few “sick days” today for some people, and to be hit by this unfortunate event is just what they needed.

According to reports, when you attempt to enter the game, the following message is displayed to players: “The FUT service is currently experiencing a high volume of server traffic. Please try again later.” You might be aware that the EA servers are notoriously bad, and there is always some sort of problem when playing one of its games, especially FIFA which often seems to take the brunt of the problems.

It has been noted on Downdetector that over 750 downtime reports for FIFA 23 have been filed in just half an hour, which is an awful lot. There have also been several threads on the FIFA subreddit that are being put into overdrive as we speak regarding this server problem, which you can expect to be full of angry customers.

The high traffic does coincide with the launch of the game on early access, so it is understandable that the FIFA 23 ultimate team servers will be experiencing some teething problems as it comes to terms with the number of people trying to access them. EA has confirmed that it is currently looking into the reports that the FUT servers are down for quite a few players: “We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to EA servers and will provide an update in this thread when available,” explained the EA team on Twitter.

We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to EA Servers and will provide an update in this thread when available. — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) September 27, 2022 This thread for FIFA 23 will be updated with news regarding the situation.

There has also been another issue that was popping up for PC users, and it is stopping players from accessing FIFA 23 on that platform. It has been reported that trying to open the game results in a message that states, “the application encountered an unrecoverable error.” When it rains it pours, but it wasn’t expected to be smooth sailing from the very beginning, was it? EA has confirmed that it is currently investigating that issue as well.

The full launch of FIFA 23 is set to begin on Friday, September 30, so fingers crossed all the issues have been ironed by then because there will be a whole host of problems coming if that’s the case. EA has been releasing a lot of content news over the past few weeks though, including some new additions and features that will enter the game, some of which we reported on.

Source