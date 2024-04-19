Dead by Daylight Is Backtracking Changes On This Killer

Dead by Daylight has many different killers in its game, whether those are first-party originals from the team of developers, or ones inspired by third-parties such as Scream and Stranger Things. However, there is a unique pair of killers that the developers Behaviour Interactive is wanting to make some changes to.

This killer duo is brother and sister Charlotte and Victor, but the killer that will be receiving some “recalled” changes according to GameRant is Victor, the boy of The Twins. These twins are conjoined twins, and Charlotte appears as a fully grown person while Victor basically lives in her chest, but they are counted as one killer. This killer is also supposed to be one of the harder ones for players to control, and was moreso created for players who have a lot of experience playing as killers.

However, once mastered, The Twins can make for a great killer to take down survivors. The special power that this killer uses is the ability for Victor to be independent from Charlotte and “separate” to latch onto a healthy Survivor, which then helps Charlotte get to them quicker to get the kill. However, this is now changing to where Victor will only be able to latch onto a dying Survivor for only 20 seconds, which will then stop them from going back to a injured status.

Some players have concerns that this change might have made The Twins the best killer, which will make it even harder to be a survivor against this killer, but for right now, we are uncertain. Below is a breakdown list of all the changes made to The Twins in Dead by Daylight according to GameRant.

Victor no longer latches onto Survivors who are put into the dying state.

Victor once again latches onto Survivors who are injured by his pounce.

Charlotte no longer gains Haste when Victor is latched onto a Survivor.

Dead by Daylight is available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.