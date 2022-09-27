Metal: Hellsinger Introduces New Custom Music Modding Tools

It’s fair to say that the recently-released Metal: Hellsinger has proved to be a big hit with fans of, well, heavy metal. The demon-slaying rhythm FPS has been drawing in plenty of critical and consumer acclaim since its release a couple of weeks ago. That’s down to its intensely catchy and enjoyable style of mashing up the hordes of hell to a heavy metal soundtrack, for the most part.

However, it has to be said that the game could be something of a niche adventure, especially if you’re not that much of a metalhead. Luckily, it seems that the teams at The Outsiders and Funcom are keen to bring their rhythmic monster-killing action to as wide an audience as possible. Those who want to take on the armies of the underworld but without the headbanging crash of heavy metal can now do so using the music of their choice. Metal: Hellsinger can now be shaped into Pop: Hellsinger, if you wish, thanks to the game’s newly-introduced free custom music modding tools.

Players will now be able to create their own music for Metal: Hellsinger on PC with the new modding tool. To showcase the almost infinite possibilities of what can be created using the free custom music modding option, Funcom and The Outsiders have dropped this jazzy new trailer that gives Metal: Hellsinger a funky new feel, thanks to its new musical vibes. Check it out right here.

Players can layer up their musical choices to fit alongside the game’s combo modifiers, to ensure that the game and music react to one another seamlessly. For those who aren’t too confident with modding or perhaps are new to the whole experience, there’s a step-by-step guide over on the Metal: Hellsinger website.

Those wishing to fill their game full of hip-hop beats, smooth jazz or up-tempo pop will need to download a copy of FMOD Studio onto their PC. From there, players can download the Metal: Hellsinger modding tutorial package from the website which will walk new modders through the process of matching their favourite soundtracks to the game’s rhythmic gameplay. Be sure to read through the tutorial and follow the instructions carefully to ensure that your music combos and choices sit well with the game’s core combo-building gameplay, otherwise, it’s not going to feel as fun.

While the possibilities are potentially endless, it’s fair to say that Metal: Hellsinger‘s new suite of music modding tools will enable players to rip apart the hordes of hell to whatever rhythms take their fancy for a long time to come. Mods can be accessed through the Steam Workshop, but basically, you’ll need to check out the website for the full tutorial if you want to get the best music to gameplay experience.

Metal: Hellsinger is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

