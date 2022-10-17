Top 20 Post-Apocalyptic PlayStation 5 Games to Play Right Now

The post-apocalyptic genre is a giant one in entertainment. Whether it’s The Walking Dead franchise or Naughty Dog’s brilliant masterpiece The Last of Us; post-apocalyptic stories bring out the best in their stories. When it comes to games, the genre opens up new avenues for developers to explore.

Developers can change the formula of how the game is created due to its change in the player’s environment. The world usually feels somewhat familiar to the player, but we get to see a side of humanity that most of us never want to see. In addition to the storytelling capabilities of this genre, the game’s environment also is benefited. Giant open-worlds can be sprawling with mutants, horrifying monsters, and corners you don’t want to turn. If you’re a fan of the post-apocalyptic genre, this list will be for you. We have brought a list offering some of the best post-apocalyptic games that can be played on the PS5 right now, so let’s check them out!

#20 Scarlet Nexus

Developed from Platinum Games, Scarlet Nexus is a JRPG that throws players into a super immersive world filled with lore and exposition about how the world works. However, the gameplay is what you would expect from a Platinum Games developed title — Hack and Slash fun! The enemies have unique designs, the gameplay loop is fun, and there are two-story mode playthroughs to complete.

#19 Chernobylite

Chernobylite is a great mix between survival horror and survival games. And unlike survival games, this one is pretty heavy on story. You play Igor a scientist who is looking for his lost wife. The story takes place years after the horrible Chornobyl incident, however, Igor must travel back to the disaster site in hopes of finding her. Taking out guards, finding clues, and some big story moments will lead to the player experiencing a truly unique experience. Fans of the Chornobyl incident will be interested in this one, however, the game does go a little fictional differing from what actually happened.

#18 The Long Dark

Hinterland Studio managed to create an awesome game when it comes to The Long Dark. As it may seem like a simple game on the forefront, it is anything but. The Long Dark tasks players with survival. What you might think is a simple survival game is nothing but that. Players will have to scavenge for supplies, make sure they are kept in good health, and manage resources. The developers were very meticulous when it came to the gameplay. Let’s say you walking around looking for resources, but your bag is heavier than what you can carry, this can cause your player to sprain their ankle; thus making it hard to walk. The dark nights alone can start to give your player anxiety, sleeping in cabins for long can give you cabin fever, and the list goes on and on. These little details make the game very specific and one of the hardest survival games out there.

#17 Wasteland 2

The Wasteland franchise is best known for its turn-based gameplay. But it brings a post-apocalyptic spin to it. It is also a little more unique as it brings live-action cutscenes to the game. Before jumping into a level, you will be greeted with story cutscenes from live actors and then thrust into the chaotic world where you must make pivotal decisions to keep your players alive. This title is best suited for those who prefer turn-based games as that is the name of the game here. However, in addition to the live-action cutscenes, players will be greeted with a ton of lore while in-game, so it is a pretty dense game all around.

#16 Wasteland 3

Wasteland 3 builds upon everything great in the previous title and creates an even more meaningful game than before. Once again, this is a strategy title, so it will be turn-based. However, Wasteland 3 is not a simple move, click, and shoot game. This third entry in the franchise keeps players on their toes with meaningful consequences, story plot lines that can change, and a slew of characters to meet. Wasteland 3 brings a new element to the strategy world and those who are a fan of the series, and newcomers altogether should have well over 50 hours of content at their disposal.

#15 Frostpunk

Frostpunk is a beautifully constructed strategy simulator that brings enough difficulty that will keep the players on their toes. In addition, the game’s overall story is hooking which reels the players in. Players will be building one of the last cities on Earth due to an increased change in weather. The bleak ice age has once reemerged and now humanity’s last chance of survival is this city. This is a perfect game for those who like strategy games as well as a dark human story. It’s dark, gritty, and bleak, but in a post-apocalyptic world, what else would you expect? However, the graphics are subtle and just gorgeous to look at. The large buildings, illuminating fires, and the howling snow all around bring players into the immersion super well.

#14 Rage 2

Bethesda attempted to bring the Rage franchise back and with good effort. Not only did they manage to bring a fun punchy first-person shooter to life, but they also made sure to create a dense world that feels alive. Rage 2 shares similarities to the Mad Max world as it is mostly desert-like with a ton of car traveling. It also has a sprinkle of Borderlands in there as the guns are crazy and whacky. But Bethesda nails it on the head with their amazing gunplay. Rage 2 brings some epic moments in the gameplay department and it’s worth checking out for the gameplay alone.

#13 Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry New Dawn is an in-between Far Cry title from the 5th to 6th main entry titles but manages to stand alone on itself. Players are brought into a semi-new environment filled with a new story and crazy bad guys of their own. It’s not the biggest in the post-apocalyptic genre, but it brings more Far Cry fun for those who are a fan of the franchise. Ubisoft manages to always bring in a standalone spinoff into the Far Cry series and it always is innovative in its own way. Whether players are brought back in time to the stone age or thrust into a cyberpunk world with robot dinosaurs, the Far Cry franchise innovates and keeps the wheel turning.

#12 Mad Max

Avalanche Studios knocked it out of the park when it comes to Mad Max. In its initial release back in 2015, the game sort of got slept on. However, both fans of the movie franchise and the post-apocalyptic genre can get hours of fun in this title. You play the titular character Max, who has recently got his iconic car stolen. This sets players on an open-world adventure to recover the car. However, the journey is chaotic as the world of Mad Max creates a unique world environment for its players to jump into.

The iconic film series from George Miller already establishes most of the world for us, but Avalanche Studios also brings their spin to the game. Whether it’s new characters like Chumbucket to little crazy towns players can explore from the movies that we never get to see in full detail. Mad Max is pretty heavy on hand-to-hand combat and driving. The driving is most notable as that’s primarily what the movies are centered around and Avalanche managed to nail that epic feeling of car fights in the game. Whether you’re a fan of the franchise or not, Mad Max is worth a go as it will surely bring you a ton of hours of gameplay and one of the most unique experiences on this list.

#11 The Division 2

Ubisoft’s first MMO-like title The Division captured the hearts of gamers from its NYC-based setting and cooperative gameplay. Set in a world where an infectious disease wiped out most of the country, the Division agents are sent into the heart of the outbreak to find out more details about the virus. I won’t lie to you, the game is not about the story. Most of your time will be spent completing missions, collecting loot, and fighting enemy factions with your friends. The Division 2 follows up on the original and brings a more in-depth experience to the players. The setting is based in Washington D.C. and that comes with a ton of new experiences and storytelling abilities. If you liked the first title, the sequel will be just as good, if not better to some.

#10 Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus was a big game when it was released. Not only did it bring a new sense of realism to the gaming world, but it brought some horrifying monsters alongside it. Players venture off into a post-apocalyptic Russia. Here players will be treated to giant wolf-like monsters, unbreathable air. and hidden enemies all around. From crafting new weapon mods, an immersive story that pits you into a scary world, and some extremely gorgeous landscapes, Metro Exodus is a perfect post-apocalyptic game to scratch your itch!

#9 Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima’s first independent game — Death Stranding — had a lot of hype surrounding it. With Kojima being a staple in the gaming industry there was a lot of anticipation of what his first game outside of the Metal Gear franchise would be. Thus Death Stranding is born. I won’t sit here and lie to you, Death Stranding is not going to be for everyone. In traditional Kojima fashion, the story is super complex and deep with its lore. As players venture out into this cross-country road trip to help save the world, you will be greeted with militaristic enemies, giant monsters, and everything else in between.

However, the name of the game is to not kill anyone as it will create a catastrophic blast and end your playthrough. This is where the player division splits. It’s either you like this bold statement in the gameplay department or you find it utterly boring. Death Stranding is a very strange game, it has players delivering packages like pizzas to strangers, running into Conan O’ Biren, and battling larger-than-life monsters. The gameplay loop will eventually start to hook you and the dynamic world-building is pretty interesting. Roads will be built to help create easier pathways for you and the online community. This mechanic creates an incentive for its players to mine for materials and help create a better world for everyone.

Death Stranding’s story is another engaging factor as it brings a ton of world-building from its characters which range from Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelson, Guirellmo Del Torro, and much more. As mentioned above, Death Stranding might not be for everyone, but until you try it for yourself you will never know. There are enough pros that outweigh the cons and you owe it to yourself to see Kojima’s work firsthand as it is a remarkable feat.

#8 Horizon Zero Dawn

Guerilla Games took the gaming community by surprise when it came to Horizon Zero Dawn. Not only were we not expecting a single-player open-world adventure game from the developers, but we didn’t expect it to be as good as it was. Players jump into a civilization that has gone prehistoric again, but with the technology of the future still active. Our heroine Aloy fights off giant robot dinosaurs, vicious clans, and everything else in between to succeed in her mission which is to discover what is going on with the animals and the rise of the unknown enemy clan.

#7 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 was in the works for quite some time, and now that it’s finally available to play, the wait is finally over. The sequel builds upon the original with even more parkour, intense zombies, and a story that will keep you engaged for hours to come. The beauty of this game is that you can play in single-player mode or with a friend, and if you do play it cooperatively, the parkouring across the dense city, while zombies are following you, will create some very fun and intense moments for you and your friend.

#6 Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West follows up the original title and brings a deeper expansive world to the players. The sequel title remains following our iconic heroine – Aloy. Her adventures bring her to the West of the United States where she hopes to solve a mystery about why the machines are built and a deeper more sinister plot starts to unfold. The gameplay remains mostly the same, a lot smoother and punchier. Guerilla Games also managed to bring some new equipment to the game which changes up the gameplay a bit and a ton of vicious robot dinosaur variants. The landscapes, character animations, and monsters are absolutely breathtaking, making Horizon Forbidden West one of the best-looking games on the PS5. This is a big new franchise for PlayStation and understandably so, if you have yet to pick up the original title or waiting to jump into the second one, you won’t be disappointed.

#5 Days Gone

Bend Studio has been out of commission for quite some time until the release of their zombie title Days Gone. This game is a more traditional open-world zombie title with a vast cast of characters, a ton of horrifying hordes of zombies, and a sprawling map to explore. Days Gone got mixed reactions when it was released, however, if you’re a fan of a zombie game with fun gameplay and a giant map like I do, this is exactly what you’d be looking for. Of course, like every game, nothing is truly perfect, but the general overview of the game provides a ton of great content for its players.

The story is one of the better parts of the game, even though it runs for quite some time. There’s a mystery unfolding for about 75% of the game and it keeps the players engaged, pushing them forward in a natural way. One of the most unique parts of the game is centered around the hordes of zombies. Players will encounter large groups of zombies that will be unbeatable, this is where you jump on your bike and hope to see another day. The tense moments of this game will keep you at the edge of your seat. If you have yet to try Days Gone, do so. Plus, Bend Studio recently released a PS5 upgrade for the game which helps the game run and even look a little better for the new console!

#4 Fallout 4

Bethesda is known for its open-world games and when it comes to Fallout 4, they managed to gain yet another classic title under their belt. Fallout 4 brings everything we love about the fallout franchise and pushes it even further. From dynamic conversations with bystanders, an epic journey the player must embark on, and a world that feels lived in. This post-apocalyptic world is filled with a ton of enemy types ranging from monsters, zombies, giant bugs, mutants, and much more. Fallout 4 brings hours of fun thanks to its expansive list of side missions allowing players to keep engaged in the game for hours to come.

#3 The Walking Dead Telltale Series

Telltale’s The Walking Dead series brings arguably the most story-driven aspect to the table on this list. It sort of even outdoes AMC’s The Walking Dead live-action series at times with emotional decisions, surprise walker deaths, and tense moments.

The Walking Dead is one of Telltale’s most iconic properties and for good reason. The story mostly follows Clementine, a little girl that is thrust into a zombie apocalypse. Throughout four seasons, we see her grow up, learn to survive, and become a total badass. This is an adventure game, so there won’t be to much open-world gameplay, but the dialogue, emotional story beats, and impactful player decisions will keep you glued to your screen from start to finish. Telltale’s The Walking Dead is a must-try for everyone.

#2 The Last of Us Part 2

The follow-up title to The Last of us shook the gaming community. The sequel to a masterpiece is very hard to do, but the great developers at Naughty Dog managed to do just that. Part 2 of this epic franchise goes even deeper into the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us and shows us an even darker look at humanity.

The gameplay has improved (hard to believe, I know), the story keeps you reeled in from the very start, and the visuals are breathtaking. Without talking about story spoilers for the game, players go through an emotional journey about how revenge and hate only fester into bigger problems. It’s an amazing title and most definitely worth the attention it gets. Once you pick up the original title, I advise you to jump right into the second title and go down; you won’t regret it.

#1 The Last of Us Part 1

Naughty Dog’s masterpiece — The Last of Us. By now everyone has heard of The Last of Us. Even if you tried to avoid it, you most likely know it. It brings the zombie apocalypse genre into a new era with its infected mutant zombies and impeccable storytelling. With a virus widespread across the globe, it comes down to an immune 13-year-old girl to save humanity. From the story to gameplay, The Last of Us delivers on all fronts. Naughty Dog most recently released a remake for the original title and renamed it The Last of Us Part 1.

That version of the game comes with a ton of great new features, but primarily it focuses on rebuilding the game from the ground up in the graphics department. Characters have never looked better, the lighting and physics of the game are absolutely stunning, and the gameplay remains as solid as ever.

However, if you don’t want to shell out more money for the remake version, Sony still offers a remastered version of the original game from the PS4. Both options are great as the core fundamentals of the game remain the same. You must have played the game by now and if you haven’t do yourself a favor and pick it up now.