Rumor: EA Spending Millions On Content Creators For Battlefield 6

EA could be spending substantial amounts of money for Battlefield 6, and spending it on… content creators?

Insider Gaming reported this rumor with the headline “EA’s All-In Bet With Battlefield 6 Includes A Multi-Million Dollar Creator Campaign.” They don’t give even an estimated figure in the article itself. So, we’ll have to assume the amount runs in the millions based on that headline.

What EA Is Doing To Get Content Creators

EA has been reportedly spending money to poach content creators, which could mean these are creators who currently play Call of Duty, or even its erstwhile competition, Delta Force.

It’s also rumored that EA has outsourced some of these attempts to get content creators. If that’s true, it could be a ploy so that Activision doesn’t catch wind that their Call of Duty content creators are getting poached.

Content creators are being offered ‘substantial amounts of money’, and even all-expenses-paid trips to Los Angeles for the Battlefield 6 event. One source told them that it is “the most amount of money I’ve seen for a sponsored deal”.

This Lines Up With Earlier Rumors

This adds details to Insider Gaming’s earlier rumor about the Battlefield 6 reveal event. EA invited even more content creators than those who were part of the betas under Battlefield Labs. Those invited will be playing the game from July 29 to 31, culminating with its official public reveal.

Interestingly enough, EA just announced that the official Battlefield 6 reveal trailer will actually be released later today. It’s not clear if EA is responding to these rumors leaking out their plans or not. It does appear that Vince Zampella and the team of studios who worked on this game are making a show of confidence that they’re ready to reveal the game already.

The recent rumor also claims that the content creators will be obligated to make an allocated amount of coverage for the public Battlefield 6 Beta. That beta is scheduled for next month.

Is EA Really Going Head To Head With Call of Duty Again?

If all of this is true, EA could be releasing Battlefield 6 sometime in September or October. Yes, it’s possible that EA is directly counterprogramming Call of Duty by releasing in the same quarter. They could even be pushing buttons and planning to release a few days apart, or even on the same day.

EA has been talking up the huge ambitions and expectations they have for Battlefield 6, and all of these rumors line up with that. Did EA make a real contender to Call of Duty this time? We won’t be waiting that long to find out.