Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Has Been Unleashed

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed launched today! The action-adventure game from IIIFonic features some familiar faces and voices as well as some new ones. This game is another asymmetrical multiplayer game, which is starting to feel like a tread. Dead by Daylight, Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, and Video Horror Society are all great examples, but something about this game still looks fresh. Maybe it’s the love of the franchise that positively oozes out of it that makes us want to play it at least once. In a celebratory announcement of the release, a launch trailer was published on YouTube, and it might just convince a few more players to take out their wallets.

First, the trailer features familiar faces and places. As we enter Ray’s Occult Books we’re greeted by Ray Stantz, played by Dan Aykroyd. The Firehouse is up and running too because the Ghostbusters are back! It turns out that they’re hiring too, and you and your friends might just have what it takes to put on the jumpsuit. Winston Zeddmore, played by Ernie Hudson, is back to guide you as well.

Craft your character and modify your tools for a personalised ghost hunter experience. There’s even a little training space for you to practice in. You’ll get to explore the Ghosbuster universe with up to four friends or an AI team if you’re flying solo. Either way, you’ll get to drive Ecto, the signature ghost busting vehicle, as you go out on calls.

A cool feature is that you can choose to play as a ghost or ghostbuster as part of that asymmetrical gameplay. If you’re a ghost, it is your duty to be as much of a terror as possible. Pick from the several different ghosts to play, including the floating booger ghost, and then make loud noises to scare players. It looks like ghosts can interact with the surroundings as well because there is a lot of “collateral damage,” as Winston puts it. Possessing objects is another way you can stir up trouble as a ghost. The possession part looks hilarious in the launch trailer too. A possessed teddy bear in a bellhop costume sneaking up on the hunters makes us wonder what else you can possess in the game.

There will be slime. So much slime. As Ray put it, “You’ll be cleaning that stuff out of crevices you didn’t even know you had for weeks.” No one said being a Ghostbuster would be easy or tidy. You can watch the launch trailer below.

Honestly, this game looks so fun. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is available today on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. If you ain’t scared of no ghosts, have a blast!

