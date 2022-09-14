Hideo Kojima Might Unveil a VR Title at Tokyo Game Show

Hideo Kojima is easily one of the most unique and creative minds in the history of the video game industry. He was the one behind the brilliant Metal Gear Solid franchise, and now, he’s the head of his own company which has already made a unique hit, Death Stranding. Just about anything that Hideo does is going to be talked about infinitely because gamers know that a special experience is going to follow. We do already know that he is making a new gaming title, but the question becomes, will it be shown off at the Tokyo Game Show this week?

This question hasn’t appeared out of the blue, but because of a tweet featuring him with a VR headset and teasing what was to come at the upcoming show.

Doing the final check of KJP VR that we are going to show at TGS 2022👍😍🫶🚀 pic.twitter.com/GFWZSc6OAc — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 14, 2022

Naturally, that got fans speculating that he might be doing a VR title and that it could be shown off at the show. Sadly for fans, this has already proven to be false. Because if they paid attention to another tweet by Hideo Kojima, they would’ve read this.

2/2

So we will not be exhibiting any games. We will have a VR experience of the KJP entrance, which we could not take out due to the move and had to tear down. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 12, 2022

Sadly, we won’t be getting a new game from Kojima, but a view of his offices in VR. This isn’t the worst thing ever, to be clear, but it’s not something that many people were hoping for. Leave it to Kojima to make you think one thing and then pull you in another direction.

Now, to be fair, this doesn’t mean that the title he’s working on for Xbox isn’t VR compatible, especially if it goes on the Xbox Game Pass which would make it available to play on PC. It does mean, however, that it won’t be a dedicated VR title. One can only imagine the kind of concoctions that Kojima would cook up if he did decide to put himself into the VR space to create something new and special. Knowing him, he would spend a lot of time trying to not just perfect how you would move in the VR world, but what you would actually do in it as a whole.

After all, Kojima is famous–and infamous–for wanting to give players not just a deep story, but a true experience to tie it all together, even if it’s not exactly what you’re thinking you’ll get. Which was proven in bulk by Death Stranding, which ironically was the title many thought might be getting the VR experience.

Regardless, we’re sure his unique VR experience will be appreciated by those who attend the Tokyo Game Show. When he is ready to talk about his new game, we’ll be ready to hear what he has to say.

