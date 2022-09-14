MultiVersus: Best Velma Perks | Character Builds Guide

Being the brains of Mystery Inc., it isn’t a surprise that Velma not only made it into Warner Bros. platform fighter, MultiVersus, but that she also has a unique gameplay gimmick about finding pieces of evidence during a fight. While Velma has her own unique feature, the most unique feature of the game as a whole is its Perk System. One of the pillars of MultiVersus‘s core gameplay, this system gives players the ability to choose four perks, one of which being a character-specific Signature Perk while the others are more universal minor perks, that act as bonuses or buffs for their character from a collection of many different abilities. Each character comes with their own set of perks that you can unlock as you level them up and will then be able shared between all the characters with the “Train Perk” feature. Just like any other character, you are going to want to flex that brain a little and know which perks you want to bring into battle to make your Velma a cut above the competition. This guide will explain some of the best perks to use with Velma in MultiVersus.

More Multiversus Guides

Best Perks You Need To Unlock | Best Finn Builds | What Does Toast Do? | PVP Rewards Guide | How To Play Local Multiplayer | Couch Versus Guide | How To Get Gold & Gleamium | How to Level Up Faster

Best Velma Perks In MultiVersus

The first and most important thing about finding the best perks for your characters is to understand their class and type, two categories that can help you understand how a character plays. Velma is a Horizontal-type Support character, meaning that she is a character that focuses on using projectiles as their primary form of offense that sends enemies flying off the side of the stages. Despite her being a Support character, Velma has enough projectile-based moves that she wouldn’t be out of place as a Mage character. With that in mind and her unique playstyle that revolves around collecting evidence and staying alive, we are going to use perks that aid her in filling her evidence meter as well as do good damage from a distance while staying on the stage as long as possible.

NOTE: Any references to buttons and inputs will be doing so with the default control scheme on a PlayStation controller.

Signature Perk: Studied (Unlocked at Velma Mastery Level 8)

Perk Slot 1: Offensive- Deadshot (Unlocked at Velma Mastery Level 2)

Perk Slot 2: Offensive- Ice to Beat You! (Unlocked at Velma Mastery Level 12)

Perk Slot 3: Defensive- Slippery Customer (Unlocked at Velma Mastery Level 7)

We are going to start by looking at the Signature Perk that ties into Velma’s unique gameplay mechanic: Evidence. Studied is a Signature Perk that gives you one piece of evidence at the start of the game, thus making it easier to fill up that evidence meter and call the Mystery Machine on your opponents.

With many attacks in her moveset being projectiles, we are going to start with an Offensive perk that will improve Velma’s variety of ranged abilities. Deadshot will give your team 5% increased damage with projectiles which will go up to 10% damage increase when stacked. Another good perk to use with Velma is the Ice to Beat You perk, which will give your opponents 1 stack of ice debuff if they knock enemies back with projectiles, with that being upped to 2 stacks of ice when your partner also equips the perk. This along with Velma’s Ground Up-Triangle, which creates an area that will build Ice stacks on an opponent as they stand on it, can help slow down the opposition.

The final perk in this set that I would suggest is one that makes it easier for you to survive as long as possible so that you are able to get as much evidence as possible. With that in mind, Slippery Customer is a great choice as it gives you and your team 10% longer dodge invulnerability window which becomes a 15% longer dodge invulnerability window.

While this is a good set of perks to have, we will also take a look at other perks that could be a great addition to your Velma character build. Hit ‘Em While They’re Down is an Offensive perk that allows your team to do 5% increased damage and 10% increased damage when stacked to enemies with a debuff state. Since Velma’s Ground Up-Triangle as well as the Ice to Beat You perk cause Ice build-up, your opponents will likely find themselves in some sort of debuff state in a game so this Offensive perk can be a great help in doing a little extra damage.

Like I said earlier, Velma has many ranged abilities, so here are a few other perks that can be helpful in improving her long-ranged abilities and attacks. Make It Rain, Dog! will increase projectile speed by 20% when equipped with an increase to 25% when stacked with your partner. Shirt Cannon Sniper, on the other hand, will provide you and your teammate with 7% increased damage to far away victims and a 15% damage increase when the perk is stacked.

In addition to improving her strength and projectile power, the most important thing for Velma is to stay alive in order to fill her evidence meter as well as provide support to her teammates. This is why joining Kryptonian Skin from the Defensive section of perks is Toon Elactisity, which is a perk that you can unlock at Level 4 of Jake and will give players a 20% reduction to ground and wall bounce velocity with that reduction being increased to 25% when stacked. Another good Defensive Perk is Kryptonian Skin which will give your team a 4% reduced incoming damage. This reduction in damage is raised to 6% when stacked with your teammate. Another great perk for helping Velma stay on the stage is Tasmanian Trigonometry, a Utility perk that will provide you and your teammate with a 15% increased base knockback influence which will be upped to 25% when your ally also equips the perk.

Coffeezilla will provide you with 10% reduced ability Cooldown duration which increased to a 15% cooldown reduction when stacked with your teammate. Both this perk as well as I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge, which is a perk that will replenish 10% of an ability cooldown after dodging an attack, with that percentage going up to 15% when stacked, can be great additions to a build for Velma since she is a character that has several moves that get put onto cooldown during their usual gameplay. Having perks focused on cutting down on waiting for these abilities is a must to make sure you get access to all of your tools as much as possible. Joining these two Utility perks as cooldown improvement buffs is I’ll Take That, which is an Offensive perk that will give you a 0.25 second refund on ability cooldowns when you hit a debuffed enemy with that refund going to 0.5 second when your team has the perk stacked.

Finally, there are also a few perks that can help with mobility, whether that means getting in close or staying away from an opponent. One of the universally great Utility perks that aid in movement is Triple Jump, which will get you an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in the air with your team just having a universal third jump when it is stacked, is a universally good perk to use in the game. To help increase movement speed, you might want to consider Speed Force Assist, which will provide you with a 4% base movement speed increase with your team getting an 8% speed boost when equipped by both players.

More Multiversus Guides

Arya Stark’s Best Perks | Best Batman Perks | Best LeBron James Perks | Superman’s Best Perks | Perk Training Explained | How to Unlock Every Character | Wonder Woman’s Best Perks | Taz’s Best Perks | Best Tom & Jerry Perks | Best Bugs Bunny Perks | Best Shaggy Perks | Best Harley Quinn Perks | Best Jake the Dog Perks | Best Morty Perks | Best Garnet Perks | Best Gizmo Perks | Best Steven Universe Perks | Best Iron Giant Perks | Best Reindog Perks