Hideo Kojima Calls ‘Abandoned’ Involvement Rumors “A Nuisance”

Abandoned is a controversial upcoming survival horror game

Since this hugely unknown title was announced to be in the works back in 2021, there have been significant rumors floating around about what the game will be like, what it will entail, and what it will play like. But one of the big stories that were generated was involvement rumors regarding a certain Hideo Kojima, something that he wants to quash once and for all.

The famed video game designer has spoken openly for the first time regarding the controversial survival horror game ‘Abandoned’ on his own podcast Brain Structure. As part of the latest episode, Kojima was joined by Geoff Keighley where the paid talked about all things video games, and the involvement rumors regarding the horror game. Kojima said, “Users just kept sending me pictures of this ‘Hasan’, and they still send me collages and deep fake images, like twenty a day, it’s becoming quite a nuisance [laughs].”

This is a game that has generated a lot of interest since it was revealed, with nothing but a teaser being shown to the public. The lack of information regarding ‘Abandoned’ has led to certain whispers that think the game could be a hoax or a game that just won’t cut it and will eventually be canceled. Blue Box Studios is the developer behind the game, and the studio is led by company director Hasan Kahraman, and fans have been trying to discover a connection between the two men for some time.

If there is one place that would attempt such an adventure of discovery, then it’s Reddit, and in particular, a subreddit called R/TheBlueBoxConspiracy is one that has taken on the mantle of finding a connection. This subreddit had around nine thousand subscribers at its peak, and it tried to document every move made by Kojima or Hasan in an attempt to uncover a link between both men. The rabbit hole went deep on this one, with details ranging from Hasan developing an exercise app that had initials that were the same as the canceled Silent Hill sequel ‘P.T.’ which is the very definition of clutching at straws, but some people will never give up.

In the podcast episode, Kojima added: “I have never spoken with Hasan, the game is yet to be released. I don’t think there’s much he can do or say at this point. But if he releases the game, people might understand, so maybe he should just hurry up and release it.” Say it how it is Mr. Kojima, it’s great to hear. Hasan himself hasn’t spoken about the game in public for quite some time, and with his tweets currently being protected as well, it seems as though we won’t hear much more regarding the game any time soon, which means the rumors will just carry on and become even more ridiculous.

