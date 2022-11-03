505 Games Shares First Look At Ghostrunner 2

As part of a Ghostrunner second-anniversary stream earlier today, publisher 505 Games and developer One More Level has given eager fans a first look at the in-development Ghostrunner 2. The sequel to the frenetically-paced cyberpunk sword-wielding FPS was first revealed back in May 2021. However, up until now, things have been pretty quiet in terms of progress updates or a possible release window for the game.

Today though, players have been treated to a sneak peek at some of the concept art for Ghostrunner 2, and it’s fair to say that the gorgeous cyberpunk vibes of the original aren’t going anywhere in the sequel. The new concept art gives players an idea of what they can expect from the upcoming title, although as of yet there’s still no word on a specific release date. However, the developers confirmed in the live stream that fans should expect to hear more news on the state of Ghostrunner 2 in the spring of next year. So hopefully, we might get to see something a bit more substantial in the coming months. Having said that, the artwork shared in today’s stream will no doubt appease players who have been waiting well over a year for some kind of update on the game. You can check out the live stream in full right here, with the updates on Ghostrunner 2 starting at around the 9.55 mark.

The developers from One More Level showcased some of the concept art for specific locations and characters that players can expect to run into in Ghostrunner 2. These include views of a towering, neon-hued cyberpunk city, which has a real emphasis on backlit vertical structures. Red lighting seems to be a pervasive theme within the imagery, as does a set of gigantic mechanical doorways and platforms. In terms of characters, viewers were treated to a look at some exciting-looking characters, including a red-light mutated “cyber priest” and jacketed biker-type character wielding a “gang pistol.” Alongside these two characters is a female-presenting character carrying what looks like a laptop and wearing what may be a lab coat. You can check out the new concept art in full over on the Ghostrunner website.

“Ghostrunner 2 will be an evolution, not a revolution,” according to Head of Studio Szymon Bryła and Game Director Radosław Ratusznik from One More Level. The original Ghostrunner has now sold more than 1.5 million copies globally, so it’d make sense for the team to build upon those clearly successful foundations. The upcoming sequel has been described as “the second part of Ghostrunner,” indicating that from a storyline perspective at least, events will pick up from the end of the first game. However, we’ll have to wait and see exactly how the premise transpires when we hear more news on Ghostrunner 2. The gameplay in the sequel will be equally as challenging as the original, although decidedly “more complex,” according to One More Level.

We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further updates on Ghostrunner 2 in the spring. Until then, the original Ghostrunner is available to play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and GOG.

